Travel ban has readers worried

Four in ten respondents of online poll worried about travelling to the US

Gulf News
 

On Friday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order temporarily barring citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries and suspending the arrival of all refugees for at least 120 days. This decision was not received well by many around the world, with many in the US protesting at airports. In the US capital, thousands gathered outside the White House to demonstrate against Trump’s executive order.

When asked online, four in ten people said they were now worried about travelling to the US. This fear could have risen after several travellers were left stranded at airports around the world, while many were detained at American airports for being a citizen of one of the seven banned nations. Canada offered temporary residence to travellers who were transiting through one of the country’s airports and became stranded.

Have you or your family been affected by the restrictions? Share your experiences with us at readers@gulfnews.com.

United States
Donald Trump
Canada
United States
Donald Trump
Canada
