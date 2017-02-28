The Nokia 3310 is back

In September 2000, Nokia launched a phone that became an instant success. Despite the fact that the brick-like device did little more than allow its owner to send text messages and make phone calls, it was one of the company’s most popular devices. According to a BBC report, more than 126 million units of the phone were produced before it was phased out in 2005. It has now been brought back to life in the form of the new and improved Nokia 3310.

There’s a lot of nostalgia associated with the device, which was obvious when half of the respondents of a poll on gulfnews.com confessed that they would be buying the revamped phone when it releases. This is surprising because the phone, after having received a bit of a makeover, is still going to be very simple. The company’s website states that it has 2G connectivity, which is used for calling, texting and basic web surfing.

