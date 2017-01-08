Mobile
The important of a work-life balance

Half of respondents of an online poll stay connected with the office after work hours

Gulf News
 

Companies in France are now required to guarantee their employees a “right to disconnect”. Any company with more than 50 employees will have to clearly define the rights of their workers, as the nation seeks to tackle the habit of out-of-hours email checking.

In light of this, we asked our readers if they stayed connected with the office after work? The result was a divide.

In many global studies, the overuse of digital devices has been stated as the reason for health issues, such as exhaustion and sleeplessness. According to the UK-based Mental Health Foundation, when there is a lack of balance between a person’s work and personal life, 27 per cent of employees would feel depressed, 34 per cent feel anxious and 58 per cent feel irritable, thus reducing their productivity at the workplace and creating relationship problems and affecting their homes negatively, too.

Do you stay connected with office after work hours? Or do you speak up when work expectations and demands are too much to handle? Share your thoughts at readers@gulfnews.com.

