Spending enough time with family?

Most readers find Christmas to be a time for family and friends

Gulf News
 

As the year 2016 winds down and holiday season rolls in, a majority of Gulf News’ poll respondents say they associate Christmas with spending time with family/friends.

A study by US-based holiday company Butlins found that 40 per cent of children surveyed would rather Santa Claus brought them time with their parents and immediate family, instead of being given their annual treat of stocking fillers.

A Pew Research Centre study explains one reason for this. Their research found that in nearly half of two-parent households they surveyed, both parents worked full time. Many may not get enough time to spend with their children on a regular basis.

Do you think you get to spend enough time with your family? Share your experiences at readers@gulfnews.com.

