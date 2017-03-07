Should international cricket return to Pakistan?

Pakistan staged its biggest cricket match in almost a decade on March 5. This came eight years after Islamist militants opened fire on a bus carrying Sri Lankan cricketers, leaving six visiting players injured. The attack had a huge impact on Pakistan cricket, with no major teams visiting the country since.

But, this time around, thousands of police and troops patrolled the area around the stadium and military helicopters whirred overhead.

With this latest match successfully carried out, organisers hope that the faith in the country’s ability to safely host foreign teams would be restored. Four in ten respondents of an online poll conducted on gulfnews.com are already in favour of international cricket returning to Pakistan.

Darren Sammy, West Indian cricketer who played as part of the winning team, was quoted as saying: "Cricket was the real winner in Lahore." Social media users were also excited, with many viral photographs of people in the crowd holding patriotic banners, such as: "Pakistan wins today."