Young cats in need of rescue
White
Sandy Paws
This gorgeous girl is six-month-old White. She is deaf and best in a home without young children. But, despite her disability, she is a loving lap cat. She has been spayed and microchipped.
Jackson
Sandy Paws
One-year-old Jackson is a delightful boy and is great with other cats. He is cuddly and playful with his humans.
Tigerlily
Sandy Paws
Sweet and shy Tigerlily is just one year old. She would be best as an only cat or with another quiet female cat. She has been spayed.
Charlie
Sandy Paws
Charlie is a handsome, friendly boy who has been living at a foster home for too long. He was found as a kitten with his mum, Cindy and is approximately 18 months old now. He needs his forever home.
Frank
Sandy Paws
Seven-month-old Frank is great with toddlers and other cats. He is extremely playful and cute!
— For details on any of these pets, contact Sandy Paws on www.facebook.com/sandypawsuae.