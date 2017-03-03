Mobile
Young cats in need of rescue

These felines are looking for a loving home

  • CharlieImage Credit: Jackie Covill
  • FrankImage Credit: Jackie Covill
  • JacksonImage Credit: Jackie Covill
  • TigerlilyImage Credit: Jackie Covill
  • WhiteImage Credit: Jackie Covill
Gulf News
 

White

Sandy Paws

This gorgeous girl is six-month-old White. She is deaf and best in a home without young children. But, despite her disability, she is a loving lap cat. She has been spayed and microchipped.

Jackson

Sandy Paws

One-year-old Jackson is a delightful boy and is great with other cats. He is cuddly and playful with his humans.

Tigerlily

Sandy Paws

Sweet and shy Tigerlily is just one year old. She would be best as an only cat or with another quiet female cat. She has been spayed.

Charlie

Sandy Paws

Charlie is a handsome, friendly boy who has been living at a foster home for too long. He was found as a kitten with his mum, Cindy and is approximately 18 months old now. He needs his forever home.

Frank

Sandy Paws

Seven-month-old Frank is great with toddlers and other cats. He is extremely playful and cute!

— For details on any of these pets, contact Sandy Paws on www.facebook.com/sandypawsuae.

