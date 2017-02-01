Mobile
Readers tell us if they drive and text

With new cars allowing us to take calls hands-free, why can’t we just put down our mobiles?

Gulf News
 

According to the Gulf News poll online, only two out of 10 respondents admitted to texting and driving. The Guides section on gulfnews.com published the report, ‘The UAE’s 147 traffic violations, fines and black points’, on January 31. Using a hand-held mobile while driving will get you a Dh200 fine.

In a report published earlier this month, 35,092 traffic fines related to mobile usage were given out in 2016 across the country. The authorities are urging motorists to put down their phones in the campaign, ‘Your life is more important’.

Despite the warnings, we still see drivers on over roads using their mobiles. Although residents know that distracted driving can lead to accidents, injury and death of both them and others around them, no one seems to think it will happen to them. In a Gulf News report, Dubai Police showed that 198 people were killed on the road in 2016. We need to be careful.

With new cars allowing us to take calls hands-free, why can’t we just put down our mobiles? Share your views with us on readers@gulfnews.com.

