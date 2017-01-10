Readers tell us how they think Obama faired

In nine days, Donald Trump will be inaugurated into the White House, which means the end of US President Barack Obama’s eight-year tenure. So, how did readers rate Obama’s presidency from one (terrible) and five (excellent)? More than half of respondents rated him at four and five.

With the conflicts and controversy that has plagued the world for the last decade, Obama, and US policy on various matters, was thoroughly criticised. Regardless, readers believe he did fairly well and maybe with good reason.

In an online report, ‘Nine things Obama will be remembered for’, published in the World section of gulfnews.com on January 8, Obama will be known for being the first African American president, the operation that killed Osama bin Laden, efforts on closing Guantanamo Bay, his environment agenda and the Affordable Healthcare Act – along with many other achievements.

How will you remember Obama and how was his presidency? Tell us on gulfnews.com.