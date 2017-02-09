Mobile
Readers say, most children aren’t counselled

Young Gulf News readers have often written in to talk about the stress of the examinations, pleading for someone to help them

Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

Nearly nine out of 10 poll respondents said that their child hasn’t been counselled for exam stress. According to the page A8 report, ‘CBSE counselling for exam stress is here’, published in the Nation section of Gulf News on February 8, students in the UAE will now have the opportunity to seek counselling by calling a help centre or going online to cope with anxiety.

Young Gulf News readers have often written in to talk about the stress of the examinations, pleading for someone to help them. At times, the stress impacts students to the point that they are unable to perform to the best of their ability. Some complain about the lack of free time available and others about the difficulty of the examinations increasing. Someone to talk to might be just what students need to work through the stress.

Would you consider using a helpline for your child? Tell us on readers@gulfnews.com.

