Readers embrace charitable spirit of 2017

The UAE is marking 2017 as the ‘Year of Giving’.

The nation’s charitable spirit rings true with nearly half of Gulf News’ poll respondents, who said they are already donating to worthwhile causes as often as they can.

According to statistics by Dubai’s Community Development Authority (CDA), more than 6,000 volunteers, who are registered with them, clocked in 62,000 volunteering hours during 2016. By downloading the ‘Dubai Volunteer’ app, those interested can register and keep apprised of volunteering opportunities this year, too.

If you would like to contribute through donations, visit gulfnews.com to find a list of charity organisations operating in the UAE.