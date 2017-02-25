Raging against the traffic

A 20-year-old student attacked three people with a sword in Dubai, and managed to chop off a few fingers, following an incident of road rage.

His reaction might have been extreme, but more than half of Gulf News’ poll respondents said they have been victims of road rage, too.

According to a study by US-based National Institutes of Health, the most common offenders are young, with an average age of 33 years, and male.

While 49 per cent of them are triggered by distracted driving, 44 per cent react with rage when they are cut off on the road by another motorist.

