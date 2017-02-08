Mobile
Not happy with health coverage

Insurance coverage woes are affecting seven of ten poll voters

Gulf News
 

Nearly seven of ten Gulf News poll respondents are not happy with their insurance coverage.

According to the page A4 report, “Expats complain about limited cover”, published in the Nation section of Gulf News on February 7, many expatriates who have Dubai residence visas but are living in Sharjah and other northern emirates, are discovering that the mandatory health care package for dependents has limited or no coverage in those emirates.

The confusion could have been avoided, according to Gulf News reader Juliet Mous, who reacted to the story on the newspaper’s Facebook page: “What do we want? We want insurance companies to be clear with clients.”

Do you know someone who has faced issues with their health insurance? Tell us what happened at readers@gulfnews.com.

