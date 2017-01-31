Mobile
No exercise for me, voters say

Most poll voters do not exercise at all - a statistic the Ministry of Health is trying to change

Gulf News
 

Over half of Gulf News’ poll respondents do not exercise, and the Ministry of Health is aiming to change that, with its ‘Move it UAE’ initiative. Their aim is to get residents to engage in physical activity for at least 10 minutes, three times a day.

According to US-based Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, adults need at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity - like brisk walking - every week, along with muscle-strengthening activities that work all major muscle groups, like the legs, back and abdomen, on two or more days a week.

Why do you think so many people choose not to exercise? Tell us at readers@gulfnews.com.

filed under

GulfNewsYour Say

