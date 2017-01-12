Mobile
No enthusiasm for Trump swearing-in

About 75 per cent of Gulf News poll voters said they did not want to watch the inauguration

Image Credit: REUTERS
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump delivered brief remarks to reporters at the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Gulf News
 

Three quarters of Gulf News’ poll respondents said they will not be watching US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

Their lack of enthusiasm isn’t unique. In just a week, Trump will take office and be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, in Washington DC.

The pomp and ceremony of the event usually means plenty of musicians perform as part of the festivities. Barack Obama had enlisted big names, such as Beyonce and Aretha Franklin, at his inauguration. This year, however, a number of bands and singers, including the Rolling Stones, Elton John, Moby and Charlotte Church have refused to play.

Inauguration day also usually sees at least one marching band participating from the capital’s schools. But this year, not one Washington public school has applied to take part.

Team Trump is expecting to see an estimated 750,000 demonstrators show up at the inauguration, causing security to be a concern.

How do you feel about Trump in the White House? Share your views at readers@gulfnews.com.

