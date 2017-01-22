No electric car for me, yet - readers say

Today’s poll question is based on the page A4 Nation report, “10% of new vehicles in Dubai to be electric or hybrid by 2021”, published in Gulf News on January 21.

The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE) has launched a green mobility initiative that aims at reducing carbon emissions by 16 per cent by 2021.

In line with this, half of the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) fleet of taxis will be hybrid vehicles by 2021.

However, nearly six of ten Gulf News poll respondents said they would not buy an electric car.

Perhaps they are dissuaded by the fact that electric cars are limited by range and speed - most can travel to a maximum of 322 kilometres.

Others might be waiting for electric recharge points to be placed all around the emirates, for a more convenient drive.

According to the report, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has already installed 100 car chargers across Dubai, at key locations such as airports, malls and petrol stations.