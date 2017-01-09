Mobile
Need for awareness on smoke detectors

Do you have a smoke alarm in your home? 40 per cent of poll respondents didn’t

Gulf News
 

A majority four of ten Gulf News poll respondents do not have smoke detectors in their home.

In order to raise awareness, Sharjah’s Civil Defence team is installing smoke detectors for free in around 1,000 homes in the city. They have launched an awareness campaign, as well.

Dubai Civil Defence conducted a similar campaign in 2010, teaching residents about preventive measures. In 2011, the number of residential fires hit 416 and accounted for a third of all cases of fire reported in the UAE.

According to a study by the American Red Cross, an estimated 890 lives could be saved each year if all homes had working smoke alarms. Sprinklers and smoke alarms together cut the risk of dying in a home fire by 82 per cent.

