Nearly half of readers are brand conscious

According to the page A9 report, ‘Social media ups pressure to be brand conscious’, published in the Gulf section of Gulf News on December 18, young people feel pressured to wear the latest brands in order to feel included.

Gulf News asked readers online: Are you brand conscious? Four out of 10 poll respondents said they are brand conscious.

But, how much of that has to do with peer pressure on social media? In a Gulf News report published in 2015, teens were overspending at expensive restaurants only to post on Instagram that they were there. Although many of us understand that no one leads a perfect life, for young people social media can become a place to show their fabulous lifestyle. A mother from the report talked about the struggle to maintain this illusion on their child’s request and upon speaking to coworkers, they faced the same issue.

Is social media pressuring teens to buy brands? Share your views with us on readers@gulfnews.com.