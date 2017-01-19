Most want to donate money
Nearly four of ten Gulf News poll respondents plan to contribute to the UAE’s Year of Giving initiative through monetary donations.
According to a 2016 report by Dubai-based disaster relief supplier NRS International, 73 per cent of UAE residents made a contribution to international humanitarian causes in 2015. Of this number, nearly half donated over $100 (Dh365).
From Dubai Cares to Beit Al Khair Society and Dar Al Ber Society, there are plenty of organisations in the UAE that direct residents’ donations towards worthwhile causes.
You can find a list of recognised UAE charity organisations, and different ways to contribute, at gulfnews.com/guides.