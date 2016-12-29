Most readers will stay in on New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve is just two days away and Gulf News has been reporting on where to go, what prices you can go for and what entertainment will be happening.

Seven out of 10 Gulf News online poll respondents said they would be staying in for New Years. With the prices being paid to go out for a night on the town, this makes sense.

According to the page A2 report, ‘New Year’s fun can break your bank’, published in the From the cover section of Gulf News on December 28, a “fully-loaded celebration in Dubai” will cost around Dh2,240 per person. That being said, there are plenty of places to see the fireworks in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah without spending. Residents can go to beaches or parks with free entry to enjoy the displays. Perhaps New Year’s Eve doesn’t have to be such a cash drain, with a bit of creativity you can enjoy the night and spend very little.

What will you do on New Year’s Eve? If you’re staying in, will you celebrate at home or see the fireworks? Tell us on readers@gulfnews.com.