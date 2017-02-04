Most readers aware of notice period law

A majority 80 per cent of Gulf News’ poll respondents have served their notice period, before leaving their jobs.

That’s good news, because if they did not do so, they could have faced a ban, according to the page A5 Ask The Law report, “Ban may be imposed if employee leaves job without giving notice”, published in the Nation section of Gulf News on February 3.

As per the UAE Labour Law, the notice period lasts one month, or is as per the period stated in the employment contract. If their contract is for an unlimited period, employees are expected to notify the company in writing that they desire to quit, upon the expiry of the notice period. Leaving work immediately, without paying heed to the notice period, could cause employees to be banned from working in the UAE.

If you have any questions for the ‘Ask the law’ section, email us at readers@gulfnews.com.