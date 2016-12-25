Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

More than half of readers jaywalk

Residents need to decide whether their time is more important than their lives

Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

The Gulf News editorial, ‘People need to desist from the habit of jaywalking’, published on page A2 of the Opinion section on December 24, came after 64,458 people were reportedly fined for jaywalking between January and November this year.

When readers were asked in the online poll if they jaywalk, half of respondents said they do sometimes and one out of 10 respondents said they do regularly.

It’s a real issue in Dubai that has had not only the authorities concerned, but residents as well. Gulf News community reporters regularly raise issues from dangerous sightings, such as people jaywalking even when there is a fence in the middle of a busy road to deter jaywalkers. Seeing people running across the road, jumping over the fence and then continue running is common. Jaywalking is frightening for drivers who need to watch out for errant pedestrians. According to the report, 303 people were injured and 44 people died this year from being run over trying to cross the road. We need to take this more seriously. Is our time really worth the value of our lives?

Share your experiences with jaywalking with us on readers@gulfnews.com.

More from Your Say

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsYour Say

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your Say

Laudable UAE initiatives help us grow
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Mumbai-bound plane skids off runway

Mumbai-bound plane skids off runway