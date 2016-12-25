More than half of readers jaywalk

The Gulf News editorial, ‘People need to desist from the habit of jaywalking’, published on page A2 of the Opinion section on December 24, came after 64,458 people were reportedly fined for jaywalking between January and November this year.

When readers were asked in the online poll if they jaywalk, half of respondents said they do sometimes and one out of 10 respondents said they do regularly.

It’s a real issue in Dubai that has had not only the authorities concerned, but residents as well. Gulf News community reporters regularly raise issues from dangerous sightings, such as people jaywalking even when there is a fence in the middle of a busy road to deter jaywalkers. Seeing people running across the road, jumping over the fence and then continue running is common. Jaywalking is frightening for drivers who need to watch out for errant pedestrians. According to the report, 303 people were injured and 44 people died this year from being run over trying to cross the road. We need to take this more seriously. Is our time really worth the value of our lives?

