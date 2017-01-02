Working towards the Year of Giving

Dubai Police above and beyond

Great efforts by the officer who was watching the heart attack victim’s plight (‘Man’s life saved, thanks to Dubai police camera’, Gulf News, December 28). This kind of support can only happen in countries like our UAE. The incident clearly shows the Dubai authorities watching the traffic in the control room, who are equally concerned about the people on the sidewalk.

The alert officer summoning an ambulance to the site was so quick and a precious life was saved. A very well deserved warm appreciation for the police officer watching the live camera feed. One more feather in the cap of the Dubai Police.

From Mr M. K. Gunaseelan

Abu Dhabi

Much appreciation

Good to know that Dubai police is very active, watching continuously and saving lives, too. I appreciate this step. The UAE authorities should reward this policeman who was watching the CCTV and who called the ambulance to save a life.

From Mr Farzan

UAE

Website comment

People walked by

When I watch the video, the people around him didn’t seem to care till the emergency vehicle arrived. Before the ambulance came, you could see his panic as he puts both his hands on his chest.

From Mr Rinji Sherpa

Abu Dhabi

Facebook comment

Couldn’t see the signboards!

I really was afraid of the fog in the city (‘Facebook video: Fog covers Dubai on Wednesday morning’, Gulf News, December 28). It started on Wednesday at 12am when I was going to Dubai airport from Sharjah at 2am and I found myself in Business Bay. I lost my way because it was so dark, I couldn’t even see the directions on the signboards and after an hour and a half I found the right way.

From Ms Manel Ferjeni Ep BenLtaief

Dubai

Facebook comment

Could hardly get home

The fog was so bad that I got home from work around 1am! It was just a wall of fog with no visibility at all. It was unbelievable.

From Ms Ellen de Boer

Dubai

Facebook comment

Making practical resolutions

It is a typical human tendency to make too many resolutions, thinking and hoping that they will pave the way for a better and fuller life. But, somewhere halfway through, we lose our drive and focus and tend to become quite casual about them. We need commitment, strong willpower, steely determination and an earnest wish to achieve the goals. Doing too many things in a limited period takes a toll on us.

Many a time we fear falling and failing in our endeavours. Whether it is a simple goal like sticking to healthy diet, handling weighty issues, getting rid of couch potato lifestyles or dreaming big of buying a house, a swanky car or dabbling in the stock market, one needs patience, perseverance and pragmatism. Thinking of achieving too many milestones within a short period of time is not practical. Hence we need to make a few resolutions and relentlessly strive to accomplish them.

From Ms Jayashree Kulkarni

Abu Dhabi

Many hopes for 2017

This year I would like to dedicate more time to write on various topics and respond to social and economic issues that affect the common man across the world and continue to read more books regularly. I intend on spending less time on social media and more time visiting family and friends and having face to face conversations. Travelling is also my passion, and I would like to see more places, learn about new cultures and meet new people. My dream destination for 2017 is Norway, the land of the midnight sun. Last year I managed to contact and meet some of my old school friends, which gave a sense of happiness and joy. Hopefully I will track down more childhood friends.

I wish to see and hear pleasant news from around the world. I want a year where everyone gets pure drinking water, fresh air and healthy food. Where all women and children are protected with dignity. I want 2017 to be about being able to live in a clean and healthy environment where every induvial gets the right to live in peace and harmony. Let there be no war for land or water. May the New Year bring smiles on everyone’s faces and wipe out every tear, especially on the faces of children in war torn areas.

From Mr Eappen Elias

Dubai

Teachers need better salaries!

Teachers don’t get paid nearly as much as they are supposed to and what’s even more disturbing is the fact that many of them are quitting their jobs because of this. Teachers sacrifice a lot for educating young children such as losing family time, working countless hours during the weekends and preparing revision sheets. The job of a teacher is an impactful one.

The schools also need a supportive learning environment due to the increase in technology, the attention span of the student decreases, which make it even harder for the teacher to teach the student. Good teachers can have huge positive impacts on students. They can literally change the way children look at their lives. Teachers who love teaching, teach children to love learning. This is why we have to increase teachers’ salaries so that they get motivated to inspire the leaders of tomorrow.

From Mr B. V. S. Saket

Dubai

Ensuring a good year

In Romania, the first thing we eat after midnight on New Year’s has to be fish in order to move forward in life, just like a fish through water (‘8 unique New Year traditions across the world’, Gulf News, December 29). The first person to enter the house after midnight has to be a man to bring good luck. We should have money in our pockets and wear new clothes. There are many more traditions!

From Ms Camelia Rarinca

UAE

Facebook comment

Managing a credit card

I think that consumers get into debt after getting used to having a credit card (‘UAE consumers warned: Beware of New Year debt’, Gulf News, December 28). This is most likely the biggest problem. If you had no credit card previously, it takes a while before the brain finds out you have to pay it back. As for buying luxury items, it is a matter of priority.

Some people actually don’t want to waste money on poor quality and cheaper products. Others need to spoil themselves or go home. I don’t think it is a general thing, and I think that people with low self-esteem buy luxury items on credit to make themselves happy, maybe to impress others I could imagine.

From Mr D. Gert Ditlevsen

UAE

Facebook comment

A hidden meaning

Not sure if you’re happy about how 2016 was for you? It is okay, regardless of your reply, you cannot change what has happened, it is already a history. The years are just calendar days and it’s how you utilise them that makes a difference. Maybe you cannot change your spouse, your job or even your flat, but there is something sure you can do. You can smile. I mean a real and genuine one – not a plastic smile!

So many people spend their time living in the past, reflecting “Why did this happened?”, “Why me?” and “Why now?”. Even finding the answers to the questions we are searching for won’t change anything. What happened is over. Make your present moment to be conscious about now and just smile!

When you live in trust, believe that everything happens for a reason and there is a hidden meaning beyond. There is a deep meaning that you might not understand right now, but if you don’t react negatively, you will have the power to move forward in your life with happiness. Trust that what you faced in 2016 was surely for your best.

From Mr Ali Al Aradi

Manama, Bahrain

Editor’s note: Is there a news report that you feel strongly about? Something that has to be addressed in the community and requires resolution? Email us on readers@gulfnews.com. You can also post a comment on our Facebook page or tweet to us @GNReaders.