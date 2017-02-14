What about the Palestinians?

The Gulf News editorial on a two-state solution was a good read and should provide enough food for thought for all conscientious people and governments all around the world (‘Hope for two-state solution dying fast’, Gulf News, February 9). It was always belligerent Israel that stood in the way of progress, when it came to solving issues between Palestine and Israel. The move by Knesset to retroactively legalise outposts by Jewish colonists was ridiculous, to say the least. Their decision would further complicate the issue. Israel has always colonised territories that legally belonged to Palestine. This makes it obligatory for them to take care of the welfare of the subjugated. Unless Israel recognises a free and sovereign republic of Palestine, peace in the region will remain a distant dream.

From Mr Thomas Matthew Parackel

Muvattupuzha, India

A crime file?

It is really shocking to know that a total of 168 candidates out of 836 analysed for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh, India, state elections have various declared criminal cases. It is surprising how these criminals’ nominations could be accepted when they are contesting elections. Unfortunately, this has been the case in almost all state elections. I feel there should be some law to deny nominations to candidates, against whom criminal cases are pending. It is high time the Supreme Court and the Election Commission sit together and come out with fresh regulations for contesting elections in India. There should be a law that allows voters to recall an elected representative who is found wanting.

From Mr N. Mahadevan

Mylapore, India

Accept these people!

Even though Bangladesh is an over-populated country, you will never find a single Bangladeshi who is against helping the Rohingya (‘Over 1,000 feared killed in Myanmar army crackdown on Rohingya: UN’, Gulf News, February 9). If you go to Bangladesh’s hill-side areas, there are many tribes we call ‘Upajati’ who eat, dress and look different from Bangladeshis, but now, many of them are working in government jobs and have been living happily for many generations with a Bangladeshi passport. The world has to push harder to stop this brutal killing in Myanmar.

From Mr Kaikobad H. Khan

UAE

Facebook comment

Where is the justice?

It’s disturbing and shocking to know that thousands of people were hanged in Syria without a proper trial (‘Syria hanged 13,000 in a prison since 2011’, Gulf News, February 8). The report from Amnesty International says that since 2011, different torture methods were used to eliminate the people who talked against the Syrian regime. It’s a shame for the whole world to know that these atrocities are happening in the 21st century, where we all talk about human rights and fair trials. Throughout history, we have heard about mass exterminations of people during Adolf Hitler’s regime, but now, in the modern world, after having the United Nations (UN), the Red Cross, the International Court of Justice and Amnesty International, we still have innocent people being tortured and murdered. The tortures and mass exterminations in Syria are against humanity. Thousands of people have lost their lives in the war-torn area and are dying of starvation. Independent enquiries by Amnesty International should take place and whoever is responsible for the torture and cold-blooded murders should be brought to justice.

From Mr Eappen Elias

Dubai

Harsh punishment

Daesh militants and their loyalists do not deserve to be shown any sympathy and must be wiped out (‘Iraqi forces wage psychological war with terrorist corpses’, Gulf News, February 8). However, once killed, they should be buried. I believe that every dead person should get a burial. It is a right and not doing so, is utterly disrespectful.

From Ms Fatima Suhail

Ajman

Facebook comment

Plan could backfire

I understand that these terrorists are horrible people, but not burying corpses is a health hazard. They say they are trying to stamp out any Daesh sympathisers, but I don’t think this will do it. If someone is a sympathiser, won’t it just make them angrier at the Iraqi army? I also think that if it does become a health concern, it will further anger residents.

From Ms Jo Ann Wong

Dubai

Facebook comment

A difficult life

I feel sorry for this poor old man; it must have been so difficult for him to find himself in this situation at his age, with no home to go back to and not being able to get a visa through his daughter (‘300kg man had not left house for three years’, Gulf News, February 9). I pray for him. God bless him with health.

From Ms Alexandra Marina Preda

UAE

Facebook comment

Good work

Surely God will help him, Ms Alexandra Marina Preda. I salute the Civil Defence and the hospital team in showing this man mercy and helping him. That’s the spirit.

From Mr Shaji Livingstone

Abu Dhabi

Facebook comment

Excessive weight gain

No one gains 100kg in a year just from eating and sleeping! The human body is too complex and he must have some endocrinal issues. Diabetes blood tests wouldn’t show if he has any endocrine issues, like an autoimmune disease. They need to do a hormone panel test and check his thyroid levels. There are lots of other possibilities, like medicines and mental health issues.

From Ms Dana Sanders

UAE

Facebook comment

Love takes work

Love is a feeling, a state and an attitude that ranges from personal relationships to friendships. For many, love is an illusion, an emotion and is understood from the actions it prompts. For me, this expression of love is inclusive, as love is not felt for only one thing. We love our parents, our children, our country and the One above. Love varies, based on the relationships and feelings we share. In some cases, it is steadfast and in others, it is one-sided at times. I define and interpret love as a feeling that sprouts from the relationships we share as we trudge along life’s journey. It is also a commitment that needs to be nurtured and cared for like a little plant that is still budding. True love does not happen overnight, it grows with time and needs passion, commitment and the innate desire to keep going to make that relationship loveable and endearing. There is no one word to define it.

From Ms Shalini Menezes

UAE

A commercial success

Valentine’s Day has been traditionally celebrated as a lovers’ day, as it symbolises romantic love. The trend has slowly caught up in different societies, wherein the acceptance of expressing love publicly is rare. However, the exchange of gifts, the presenting of flowers and the requirement for wearing a bright red dress has impacted commerce to a very large extent. Sadly, the significance of romantic love has been reduced to expensive gifts and chocolates. People look for branded and opulent items to impress their partners. It is very important to remember that this exchange of gifts has exactly the same purpose and meaning if done on any other day, such as the birthdays and anniversaries. This distortion has made Valentine’s Day more of a commercial success than a delightful celebration.

From Mr Murugesh Sivam

UAE

Hard to define

To love is divine. It’s one of the best feelings in the world. It’s an experience and expression that everyone can relate to regardless of beliefs, ethnicity or language they speak or where they live. People fall into it, seek it out and cherish it to share it. Yet, for as universal as it is, it’s like sand slipping between our fingers – the harder we grasp, the faster it seems to fall through. It’s also a complex, powerful emotion that can be hard to define. It’s not meant to be easy, but the reward is infinite when you can look past the initial layers of romance, passion and wonder to recognise something even deeper.

From Ms Shivani Singh

UAE

