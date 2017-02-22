We only want peace in Pakistan!

My country, Pakistan, is engulfed in recent episodes of bomb blasts (‘Security crackdown as Pakistan mourns Sufi shrine victims’, Gulf News, February 18)! Bloodshed and hundreds of lives have been lost. We are out of our country, but we feel the pain more because we cannot do anything for the victims. We feel the pain equally with them. We cry when we see a mother searching for her son, we cry when we see people stained red running for their lives and for help!

I want to convey a small message to the television channels in Pakistan. Instead of criticising the government of Pakistan, instead of every 10 seconds of giving breaking news, why don’t they all come together and do some community work for the victims of the affected families? We pray all the time for the lives of our dear ones, but the moment we switch on any news channel, they have the same repeated story. It really frustrates me, and I feel pain. Instead of doing some positive work, they are promoting negativity among the people! They need to put some positive gestures in their work!

Pakistan is bleeding! We need some positive notes! Guide people for how they can come forward and help the affected people. I hope peace prevails in all parts of the world, be it any country where there is a lot of bloodshed.

It really pains us when human life is lost. We just want peace and only peace. May peace prevail on this planet. Mother Earth must be crying when her soil is soaked with blood. We just want peace and only peace!

From Ms Sophy Aqeel

UAE

Where’s the security?

Pakistan has been witnessing a series of bomb blasts followed by the Lahore blast, the Quetta blast, Mohamand Agency, the Peshawar blast and, now most recently, the ghastly attack at the Sufi shrine, which killed at least 80 people. A number of people were moved to a hospital, but unfortunately, there is no proper hospital in the area, according to local media. The bombing is reminiscent of an identical attack at Dargah Shah Noorani in Balochistan late last year, which resulted in the death of 45 people. Sufficient measures must have been taken to avoid such untoward incidents. According to witnesses and video recordings, a horrid bomber entered the shrine and blew himself up amidst a large congregation of devotees, on a sacred day to pray at the shrine. Since the authorities concerned are aware of such appalling and horrible incidents, they ought to tighten security in order to prevent loss of innocent human lives, because these attacks on the shrine are on the progressive and inclusive future of Pakistan.

From Mr Nasir Soomro

Hyderabad, Pakistan

Bad credit rating

It’s great that the reader’s complaint was resolved, but mind you the bank will say that they will waive off the charges and give a discounted amount, but later on they might find a negative rating in the Central Bank under their name (‘Credit shield claim continuously denied’, Gulf News, February 18). The report will say that they have written off the dues, hence you wouldn’t be able to apply for any more credit facilities in any banks. If you reach them again to clear your name, then they will tell you to pay the full pending balance. They trick people to the core.

From Mr Nazeeha Najim Al Deen

UAE

Pay what you owe

I don’t agree with you, Mr Nazeeha Najim Al Deen. All because you’re meant to pay what you owe? That’s how it works maybe?

From Mr Mahmood Al Tayar

UAE

Be careful of loans

Thanks to Gulf News for highlighting such issues, however I feel that the responsibility is shared here. The loan takers must be aware what they are signing!

From Mr Basil Assaf

UAE

Some advice

I believe in credit card shields because I have seen someone get 100 per cent credit being covered due to job loss. In general, try to keep away from credit card issues in the first place. If you are confident in this, you don’t need a credit shield at all. If you are in a mess already, clarify the credit shield benefits, ask questions with the customer care and get the conversation recorded. Make required payments wisely. God forbid any job loss happens, it’s always wise to take advice from a friendly lawyer before you approach a bank. Explain the situation, he will guide you correctly. This is my personal experience with a friend.

From Mr A. R.

UAE

Great job!

Gulf News once again leads the way. We need media to enforce and ensure adequate business practices are met and catered to. Great job, Gulf News. Keep it up.

From Mr V. Maint

Dubai

Free thinking

It’s called being enslaved by the system (‘In an age of robots, schools are teaching our children to be redundant’, Gulf News, February 19). Go to school, study what people want you to, get a job, get married, have children – the cycle continues! Instead of letting children think for themselves, they are programmed to do as they are told. They are coached on what to eat. Anything taught besides what is the norm is always called a conspiracy theory! A free thinker is a dangerous person.

From Ms Cassandra Sandra

UAE

Saving lives

I’m really happy to see that this man didn’t spend all that money buying something frivolous and instead helped save people’s lives (‘Facebook video: This Indian businessman has helped bail out 4,500 prisoners in the UAE’, Gulf News, February 18). So many people end up in jail due to what is a small amount of money for many people. I salute him for being a hero!

From Mr Nikko Bondoc

UAE

Gesture beyond words

It’s a wonderful gesture. No words can express, no act of gratitude can relay, no gift can represent what his love and support has meant to these people. On behalf of all Indians, a heartfelt appreciation for this kind gesture.

From Mr Govind Nayak

Dubai

An example to others

May God bless him. This act of kindness towards the prisoners will definitely fulfil his good wishes. He has made their lives. People like him must be an example to other affluent people.

From Mr Riyaz Rizann

UAE

Leadership vacuum

The company witnessed several setbacks in the recent past (‘Samsung family succession hits snag with chief’s arrest’, Gulf News, February 17). It was outbreak of the Middle East respiratory syndrome (Mers) in the Samsung Hospital in 2015, exactly one year after the group leader suffered a heart attack. Then the debacle of the Galaxy Note 7 in the last year forced the company to recall 2.5 million faulty handsets worldwide. The recall continued with certain models of washing machines due to overheating. However, the company registered a record profit of $7.92 billion (Dh29 billion) in the last quarter of 2016, according to a Gulf News report in January, which surpassed industry expectations and projections by the group itself. Now the top management is caught up with corruption changes and the de-facto group leader ended up in jail pending court proceedings and it has created a vacuum in the top management. Corruption means compromising quality and the justice system of South Korea could bring the richest family into justice. Surely, Samsung, one of the most valued tech brands will revive.

From Mr Girish R. Edathitta

Dubai

Keep an eye out

The present Australian cricket team, led by Steve Smith, after their defeat to South Africa, have bounced back strongly to comprehensively beat the unpredictable Pakistan cricket team – that, too, in all three formats (‘Marsh, Wade tune up with half-centuries’, Gulf News, February 19). This win, as well as the excellent performance of their batsmen against India’s A-team in Mumbai, should have boosted their morale. At the same time it is unfortunate that, as averred by Smith, they have started their sledging against India’s A-team, especially Shreyas Iyer, who is on a roll. As Indians, we only feel that our captain Virat Kohli and his men would ignore their sledging and, as in the case of Iyer, give a fitting reply with their bat and ball. Anyway, this incident is an eye opener to the International Cricket Council (ICC) match referees and the umpires to be alert in keeping their eyes and ears wide open to prevent a repeat of the Sydney monkeygate. Kohli and his men should beware of the foul lip service by the Aussies!

From Ms Kavitha Srikanth

Chennai, India

