Waiting for hours with fog delays

I understand that flights needed to be delayed because of the fog, but what I can’t understand is the measures that certain airlines have taken (‘More Dubai flights delayed, cancelled as fog continues’, Gulf News, January 3). The extreme unprofessionalism in handling the issue is beyond ridiculous. From the flight I took from Beirut, Lebanon to Dubai they had us stay in the plane for four and a half hours without food or entertainment – nothing! Then, after waiting all this time, they ask us to leave the plane that had been rescheduled to take off on the night of New Year’s Eve! The way of dealing with the situation was horrible, it was extremely poor customer service.

From Ms Hiba Bahsoun

Dubai

Facebook comment

Large wait times

I don’t understand why certain airlines are facing these issues with fog and others seem not to be. I have checked the social media pages of the various airlines and nobody is complaining on some on them. I was trying to travel on December 30 and they kept us in the airport for one full day and after that I cancelled my boarding pass and left the airport. I met people inside the airport and they were stuck for the last four days. Families were running out of formula and diapers. It was extremely difficult and disappointing. When I requested for a refund they told me I have to pay cancellation charges. Now I have seen that they are fully refunding.

From Mr Mahroz Aftab

Dubai

Facebook comment

Foul murders

The murders in Turkey on New Year’s Eve was a slap on the conscience of humanity (‘Nightclub attacker wore Santa costume’, Gulf News, January 2). The incident shocked the world beyond imagination. It posed the question: Where are we going and what’s in store for humanity in 2017? The grisly incident has put us on the edge of fear and pessimism. It was a show of man’s inhumanity to man.

From Mr Thomas Matthew Parackel

Muvattupuzha, India

Treat nature better

People need to grow up and stop all this littering (‘Leave campsites clean’, Gulf News, January 2)! Even after New Year’s Eve, there was a lot of litter thrown on the streets. It’s so disappointing to see how badly people treat their city. We should be more caring of the environment.

From Mr Mohammad Khurram

UAE

Facebook comment

Take your rubbish home!

Littering in campsites? Littering in the entire desert is more like it! People in general are neglectful. Only a minority of people actually bother to take their rubbish home.

From Mr Cam McDonald

UAE

Facebook comment

Staying protected

Why doesn’t he use a hat and walking stick while on this journey (‘Facebook video: Day 14: Jalal Bin Thaneya makes his way from Ras Al Khaimah to Fujairah’, Gulf News, January 2)? Keeping yourself safe from the sun and properly supported is important. Most importantly, he should have been wearing reflective materials for safety (a fluorescent jacket or shirt) for better visibility in the evenings. In any case, great job, Jalal Bin Thaneya!

From Mr Yousef Daoud

UAE

Facebook comment

All the best!

Well done my friend, you made us all proud. I wish more young people would do what you are doing. All the best moving forward. God bless you with all the strength and courage.

From Mr Salem Mohammad

UAE

Facebook comment

Worth the wait

We attended the Burj Park festivities and waited for the fireworks (‘Dubai authorities ensure success of New Year’s Eve events’, Gulf News, January 2). The six-hour wait was worth it! We were really humbled by security, police and volunteers who made sure everything was perfect. Hats off to the authorities in Dubai and all who worked to make that happen.

From Mr C. Thakur

UAE

Facebook comment

No need to be close

The great thing about the fireworks is that they are visible from many areas. You don’t have to be right in the heart of downtown or directly on the beach to see everything. I was just outside the city, and I could see the fireworks, even despite the fog!

From Mr Nasser H.

Dubai

Facebook comment

Introduce speed bumps

I am a regular user of Maliha Road and with the ongoing construction, all big vehicles don’t seem to bother to reduce their speed even inside the diversion (‘Speed limit on Maliha Road reduced from 120km/h to 100km/h’, Gulf News, January 2). They will force you to speed up or they will tailgate you. The worst place is where the lane merges, where you seldom get space to merge. It is high time to introduce speed bumps until the construction is complete at the lane merging locations.

From Mr Venkatesan Krishnan

UAE

Facebook comment

Disregarding traffic laws

It’s not the speed and it’s not the roads. It’s the careless drivers who have no regard for safety and the safety of others. Some drivers blatantly disregard traffic laws. The driver is 100 per cent responsible for the passengers in the car and also for the drivers around him in other lanes. Tailgating like you are late for lunch is not the way to go. Drive carefully in construction areas.

From Ms Cecilia Zapata

Dubai

Facebook comment

Housing for families

I request to the UAE authorities to please build some houses for low salary workers so that they can bring their families here to stay with them (‘For Dubai’s residents, rent levels are not a relief’, Gulf News, January 2). It doesn’t matter if the houses are out of the city. A small house with one room, a kitchen and bathroom would do.

From Mr Yasser Arafat

Toronto, Canada

Facebook comment

A natural remedy

Yoga is a mix of both physical, relaxation and breathing exercises that enable you to foster an inward focus and create self-awareness (‘Yoga: Lose weight, the natural way – Part 3’, Gulf News, January 2). Doing regular yoga can bring in a shift in your thinking and in perception about how you think about your body. Handling weighty issues has become a difficult task these days. There is no magic shortcut for weight loss. Along with yoga, a healthy and wholesome diet is vital to staying fit. Natural remedies help you in several ways to gain good health and solve the persistent problems of weight gain.

From Ms Jayashree Kulkarni

UAE

Facebook comment

Preconceived notions

I was quick to judge yoga. I didn’t try it for a long time because I found it intimidating and for people who are already flexible and fit. I just didn’t feel like I fit in that category. One day, at a friend’s house, she was doing her usual yoga routine, following a yoga class video. It was the first time I was convinced to give it a try as we were alone. I actually didn’t think I was half bad at the practice after that! This motivated me to try it again and it made me more confident and healthy – more so for my mental health.

From Ms Jane Posy

UAE

Facebook comment

Speak about all sins

Why not instead of voicing these strong opinions to let God be the judge (‘Kim Burrell under fire for comments about gays and lesbians’, Gulf News, January 2)? Why be so quick to point out and pick on people when none of us are without sin? Why not be outraged and speak about all sins going on in the world if it is absolutely necessary to speak on other people’s sins?

From Ms Antoinette York

UAE

Facebook comment

Voicing an opinion

Kim Burrell has rights also. We should not have to tiptoe around groups. Everybody has rights, so we should let everyone voice their opinions in order to keep on living our lives.

From Mr Cory Sharon

UAE

Facebook comment

