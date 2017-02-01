Trump is a shameful world leader

US President Donald Trump’s measure to ban people from entering the US primarily due to their faith is deeply troubling. These kinds of policies was what led Hitler to power. There are too many similarities between his policies and those of Adolf Hitler in Germany.

Hitler also used racism to rise to power, he proposed mass deportations, he proposed to make Germany great again. Trump’s policies are counterproductive, racist in nature and will only fuel hatred against the US.

It is shameful to have a modern day leader thinking the same way as Hitler in targeting the vulnerable based on ethnicity and religion.

From Mr Abubakar N. Kasim

Toronto, Canada

Building walls

The multi-billion dollar wall building project around the US bordering of Mexico is all set to start. The US administration should allow others to live peacefully by not meddling into the affairs of others aimed at establishing superiority. The world is paying heavy prices today for the adventurism committed by the US and nobody knows how long this suffering will continue. The rich are supposed to feed the poor, but they are building walls in places of bridges. If the US cannot, who else can? The proposed wall virtually separates the US from rest of the world in many areas. The US will gradually realise they cannot influence the world with military might alone.

From Mr Girish R. Edathitta

Dubai

Selected by Trump

I am proud to hear that the US senate has confirmed Nikki Haley as the next ambassador to the UN making her the first Indian-American to serve on a cabinet rank position in any presidential administration in the US (‘New US UN envoy warns allies: Back us or we’ll take names’, Gulf News, January 29). She is expected to be sworn in shortly. Once a fierce critic of Trump, Haley is selected as the first woman and first minority to serve in Trump’s administration!

From Mr Sunny Joseph

Mala, India

How did it happen?

So how does a woman who says she hasn’t been able to move get so obese (‘Mumbai-based doctor meets 500kg woman in Egypt’, Gulf News, January 27)? If she has already had a stroke, I understand how the risks of helping this woman are high, especially with the risk of anaesthesia.

From Mr Glenis Stevenson

UAE

Facebook comment

Could be medicine

Food alone doesn’t contribute to this amount of weight gain, Mr Glenis Stevenson. Maybe some medicine she took added to her complication. Some medicines can make one really obese.

From Mr Mahesh Anil

Dubai

Facebook comment

Only increases hunger

No, it’s definitely food or calories. You can eat enormous amounts of low-calorie food and still be underweight and you can eat smaller amounts of high calorie food and be overweight. Medicines can make you overweight, but that’s because they increase hunger.

From Ms Carmel Allfrey

UAE

Facebook comment

Can’t promote such cruelty

It’s unfortunate to see two people have died and hundreds injured in a bull-taming festival in the state of Tamil Nadu, India (‘Two men gored to death in Tamil Nadu bull taming festival’, Gulf News, January 23). Jallikattu is a sporting event termed as part of Tamil Nadu culture, but at the same time no culture promotes cruelty towards animals. I cannot understand what sort of pleasure these people will get out of this cruel entertainment. Whatever be the reason, in a democracy, it’s the people who decide as to what they want to be. When you kill and eat, there is a reason for such killing, but when Jallikattu happens it is certainly cruelty towards animals. Let us all wish that good sense prevails in this matter and people stop the agitations. The loss of life and destruction of property is not a solution.

From Mr Eappen Elias

Dubai

Let the best man win!

Kudos to the Williams sisters for their excellent run in the Australian Open and also to Roger Federer. They have defied their age. Though it was a foregone conclusion that Serena Williams will reach the finals, Venus Williams reaching the finals is a real surprise. With the sisters meeting for the ninth time in the Grand Slam finals, it was also no surprise that Serena was the one to lift the cup and break Steffi Graf’s record of 22 slams. At the same time, it wasn’t such a cake walk for Federer, who faced his nemesis, Rafael Nadal in the finals. Being a Federer fan, I wanted to see him get his 18th slam at the Australian Open.

From Ms Kavitha Srikanth

Chennai, India

Won’t be a good year

I don’t think that 2017 is going to be a better year. Still the world is facing crises, which is obvious everywhere. Trump, as per his earlier speeches, let us wait and see that what ‘changes’ we can believe in.

From Mr Mohammad Ameen

UAE

Getting better

The opinion piece was meaningful and thought provoking (‘Why 2017 may be the best year ever’, Gulf News, January 25). The author has nicely analysed and elaborated the past records and how this year will be better. Most poor countries, like Somalia have seen improvements over the years. The writer’s experience in Madagascar with regards to climate change and the people’s opinion was different. They worried about their children’s safety because of the unhygienic conditions. Today’s records prove that many people that been saved from diseases over the previous year and living conditions with electricity and many have graduated school from poor families. This is really a good indication that 2017 will be better.

From Mr K. Ragavan

Bengaluru, India

Respect India!

This film director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, needs to make a movie with a real story and make with respect for our nation, India (‘Sanjay Leela Bhansali attacked on ‘Padmavati’ set’, Gulf News, January 29). He should stop adding extra flavour for the excitement. These people are making money and fame, but they don’t discuss this subject. We Indians will lose our real story and respect for our nation.

From Mr Aakash Aadarsh Menon

UAE

Facebook comment

We all have rights

How about you open your books and study Mr Aakash Aadarsh Menon. You’re entitled to your opinion. But, the nation’s respect doesn’t lie in trashing someone publicly just because you disagree with him. I hope you realise how the actions of these violent activists are showcasing the nation to the outside world.

From Mr Anil Kumar

UAE

Facebook comment

Distorting history

Mr Anil Kumar, this director, in the real sense, doesn’t need to distort the facts of history. Once our upcoming generation watches this movie, they will learn the same and will not believe in reality, whatever it is.

For the sake of entertainment, our heroes of the past should not be defamed in terms of love and affairs with a cruel invader - it’s not right.

Secondly, try to understand that these Bollywood people are playing with the sentiments of those people from Padmavati’s community. Of course it will anger them.

From Mr Dhiraj Kumar Sharma

UAE

Facebook comment

Editor’s note: Is there a news report that you feel strongly about? Something that has to be addressed in the community and requires resolution? Email us on readers@gulfnews.com. You can also post a comment on our Facebook page or tweet to us @GNReaders.