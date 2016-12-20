Truly deserved recognition for UAE ruler

News brings much happiness

I’m glad to know that Moza Al Matroushi, an Emirati from Dubai, has delivered a healthy baby and that it’s the first in the world done by using her ovarian tissue that was frozen when she was nine years old, before undergoing chemotherapy. (‘Joy springs from frozen ovary’, Gulf News, December 16). This type of treatment will benefit thousands of young women who are unable to conceive because of their reproductive organs being removed or getting damaged. Science has developed to the extent that even cancer patients can attain motherhood with new technology. I wish the mother and her little Rashid good health. We can, through them, feel the joy of welcoming a baby.

From Mr Eappen Elias

Dubai

Changing lifestyles

Being aware and taking care of your heart helps the nation be healthy (‘One-third of adults in UAE risk developing heart failure’, Gulf News, December 16). The figures stated in the report are quite alarming and calls for awareness and changes in healthy eating habits and lifestyle.

According to Dr Samer Ellahlam in the report, not only are these figures alarming, but also the age at which patients are affected by heart disease is 12 years younger than those in the West.

We have seen the UAE take the lead in many areas. It is time to focus on public health. As the need for awareness of this increasing health problem is identified, leaders need to emphasise the need for major lifestyle overhauls.

Healthy eating habits need to be emphasised a from young age with yoga and aerobic exercises classes in school. Employers should also introduce strategies promoting good health. The UAE took the lead in being the happiest nation in the Arab world and can now work towards being the healthiest one in the region.

From Ms Rosy Chopra

Michigan, US

Coping with stress

Patients need to be educated, as stress is a major factor for early death after blood pressure (‘Why are so many Indian expatriates dying young?’, Gulf News, December 18). Many Asians are unaware if they have a genetic defect with sodium levels and that’s why blood pressure is extremely common. They need to screen early to catch the disease, because having blood pressure untreated can kill. Awareness needs to be spread. Even the need for psychological consultations regarding stress should be encouraged. It’s really heart breaking.

From Ms Laila Kazim

Dubai

Facebook comment

Reckless patients

Ms Laila Kazim, you are right, but from my experience as a doctor in Oman, most of the diabetic and hypertensive patients I see are reckless. They don’t follow the necessary lifestyle measures and they don’t even take their medication regularly.

From Ms D. Robin

Oman

Facebook comment

Overworking

A lot of people get themselves overstressed with one person doing the work of three people. People are also not taking the time to exercise.

From Ms Farwah Haider Rizvi

UAE

Facebook comment

Eating well, being active

It is important that people understand, regardless of nationality, the benefits of a healthy lifestyle. With 45 minutes of exercise and 15 minutes of meditation daily, coping with stress becomes much easier from my experience. Drink water, eating a balanced diet rich in vegetables, having health checks at least once a year and having a healthy social life, as well as learning to forgive others will improve your quality of life. It will not only have immense benefits, but also prolong your life. Trying to reduce stress by being a couch potato and watching television is not the answer and it’s only detrimental to your health.

From Mr Ajay Bhatia

Dubai

Facebook comment

Being aware

Young Indian expatriates’ unhealthy lifestyles leads to many reasons for untimely cardiac deaths. It has to do with hanging out with friends with lots of sugary carbonated drinks and rich foods, eating until you can’t eat anymore. These sedentary lifestyles lead these youngsters to all sorts of life threatening diseases. They forget to move with a healthy routine and instead they wait until the symptoms are severe and dangerous.

Very few have changed their habits to lead a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise and no smoking. This serious problem has been brought to our attention by the UAE authorities in order to help the public to lead a healthy and happy life. Great initiatives from this wonderful country.

From Mr M. K. Gunaseelan

Abu Dhabi

Other ways to oppose

I think that it was disrespectful of the German official not to wear the abaya (‘A Saudi cover-up controversy’, Gulf News, December 18). As for the Saudi woman, she was confronting the rules by taking pictures without abaya or hijab in the street. What did she accomplished with her actions? I don’t think anything was proved except that the rules are taken seriously. If women in Saudi want certain changes, then they should first work to change the rules through the proper channels. Then, one day they can stand together as women and go out without abayas!

When something is mandatory, there are some who cannot wait to break the rules.

From Ms Kristiina Mayra

Dubai

Facebook comment

Mission accomplished?

I think this woman actually did manage to do something, Ms Kristiina Mayra. Although she may be punished, we are currently reading about her demands for greater freedom because of her actions. Even more so, we are reading this on an international level. I would say her mission was accomplished. She has raised awareness to her cause.

From Ms Theresa Pam

UAE

Facebook comment

A state visit

On official state visits, women are not required to cover their hair or wear an abaya. This has happened many times in the past. I don’t know why this is a big deal this time. The German official was not defying anything, simply following pre-set protocol.

From Mr Ayad Abu Khamsin

UAE

Facebook comment

Who does this help?

It is really shocking to know that this winter session in the Indian parliament was a total wash out and has turned out to be the worst for productivity (‘Political standoff throws India sales tax deadline in doubt’, Gulf News, December 17). Definitely, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government lacks tactical leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Madhu Limaye and Pranab Mukherjee to uphold the parliament’s traditions. There is not even a single member who is really concerned about the sufferings of the common man, who are reeling under umpteen hurdles to survive, mainly due to the ever increasing prices of essential items, which has been compounded by the cash crunch. It is time the NDA government, especially the prime minister and finance minister, realise the gravity of the situation and take immediate corrective measures to help the common man.

From Mr N. Mahadevan

Mylapore, India

A pity for humanity

A convoy carrying the first evacuees from rebel-held parts of Syria’s Aleppo arrived in the opposition territory West of the city after years of fighting (‘History of Syrian rebel pullouts’, Gulf News, December 19). The rebel withdrawal will pave the way for Syrian President Bashar Al Assad’s forces to reclaim the regime, its biggest victory in more than five years of the civil war. Evacuees spent several hours gathering at a staging area with assistance from the International Committee of the Red Cross. Many were in tears and some even hesitated to board the buses, afraid they would end up in the hands of regime forces. Everyone has the right to live here peacefully, but some people make the lives of others miserable in order to secure their own advancements. What a pity.

From Mr Sunny Joseph

Mala, India

Editor’s note: Is there a news report that you feel strongly about? Something that has to be addressed in the community and requires resolution? Email us on readers@gulfnews.com. You can also post a comment on our Facebook page or tweet to us @GNReaders.