People of Indian origin have been killed in the US recently in the name of racism and the same trend is likely to continue under the Donald Trump regime (“Indian-origin businessman shot dead in US”, Gulf News, March 4). Strict immigration policies, discouraging US companies from outsourcing their jobs and insisting for more job opportunities for the US citizens are an integral part of reform packages aimed at making America great again. Naturally, Trump’s vision will give a fillip to some radical citizens to evict foreign nationals, who are there either as permanent residents or in search of jobs. Now the onus is on the Indian government to have a set of long term contingency plans to bring back the millions of Indians working and living not only in the US but world over. Brexit in Europe, racism in Australia, oil price debacle in the Gulf — these reasons are enough for a second thought about migrant Indian workers. Payoffs and commissions involving various scams in India are more than the total remittance of non-resident Indians. While Trump is trying to “make America great”, why can Narendra Modi not try to make India great by improving job prospects and the standard of living?

From Mr Girish R Edathitta

The administration is responsible

This change in attitude of a section of the American society is expected to have great impact on the US in the long run. It’s not the gun culture alone, but the blame will go to the change in administration, which is ultimately responsible for whatever has happened or happening in the US in the recent days. The Americans must show their maturity and respect those who work and stay in the country for years and decades. Killing innocent people in no way answers any questions and concerns.

From Mr Ramachandran Nair

Two sides of a coin?

This world is becoming strange day by day. On one side, people are at an extreme in mental abilities with the advancements in science and businesses. But, on the other hand, people’s ethical and moral standards are lowering every day. Who will explain this imbalance of the human mind? Why is human society at one extreme when it comes to technology and at the lowest possible level when it comes to their relations with other people?

From Ms Syeda Ahmad

Regressing society

It is sad that she had to go through this (“Indian-origin girl racially abused in US”, Gulf News, March 4)! It seems as if the more we advance, especially in technology, the more humans start to lose their humanity. I don’t understand why people think that having different skin tones makes them superior. Is this what civilisation is all about? We seem to be regressing to the medieval ways of treating each other.

From Ms Cassandra Jr Sandra

Quiet bystanders

I was not surprised to watch this video and see a lot of people just standing around and watching the entire incident, when a woman was being harassed. Such incidents have happened in the past in many other places. Racism or not, what has happened to the basic human nature? Why are people giving so much importance to dirty politics? It is so disheartening to hear and see such harassmenet towards a fellow human.

From Ms Krishna Kumari

True culprits

Is abusing what they call freedom of speech? Such people are just projecting what their parents and teachers have taught them and they are a reflection of their guardians and the community they have grown up with. They are not at fault, their mentors are the main culprit.

From Mr Munir Momin

Job satisfaction

Pleasure in the job not only puts perfection in the work and increases productivity, but also enhances happiness in your personal life (“12 steps to a happier workplace”, Gulf News, March 7). But, most people find job satisfaction to be a far-fetched concept. Very few people seem to be truly satisfied with the work they do. Several reasons can be cited for people’s dissatisfaction. It can be mundane routine, no professional growth, lack of appreciation, no raise in salary and no opportunities for scaling the rungs. Despite these drawbacks, people still stick to the same job as finding a job of their choice is too difficult in today’s age and era of economic challenges. It may not be easy to find a job of your choice, but it is not that difficult to be content with what you are doing. Self-motivation, introspection, perseverance and the ability to become a go-getter at the workplace are vital keys that impact your work. The secret of joy in work is contained in one word — excellence. Being a yardstick of quality, using your full potential and knowing how to do something with dedication, devotion and determination can help you rid yourself of dissatisfaction.

From Ms Jayashree Kulkarni

Good or bad?

To this day, children all over the world seem to be more knowledgeable than adults when it comes to using and finding information on the internet (“Only 26% parents use parental control software in the UAE”, Gulf News, March 4). Numerous parents presume that the internet is good for their children because of the many acquired facts one can find. What many parents do not realise is that the internet is just as dangerous as the outside world. For one, the internet does not restrict anything. Additionally, many children use the internet so they can communicate with their friends. This can be bad because there are a lot of people who won’t hesitate to do something wrong to who ever they meet online.

From Ms Megna Rajagopal

Raise them better

The conversation and debate over children using the internet has come up time and again. There are a lot of statistics on how very few parents are constantly monitoring their children’s online activity and how unsafe they are online. But, is it truly possible to know what they are doing all the time? A parent cannot be watching over the child’s shoulder at all times or keeping a hawk eye on all their online activities. If you cannot trust your child, trust yourself. Raise your children to be able to make better decisions. Have a conversation with them and help them recognise a threat. You don’t have any control over the actions of online predators, but you can teach your child how to react in a difficult or confusing situation. Constantly blaming the internet is not the solution. If the technology has been created, it will eventually be used by everyone, regardless of age. Find a way around the tricky spots and your child will be fine.

From Ms Tania Sharma

A better future

Reading a book is something that electrifies our minds and enriches our thoughts (“Love for the written word is not dying yet”, Gulf News, March 4). The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature has given people an opportunity to interact with 180 authors from around the world. The Year of Reading campaign, which was launched last year by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, encouraged many families to inculcate the habit of reading. A well-read person is always a pleasure to meet. He or she can strike a good conversation and make for good company. The UAE’s National Reading Law will mould intellectual civil society based on sustainable development. It will open the doors to the world and the government’s vision to devote some time daily during office hours, both in private and public sector offices, should be taken as another positive step for the betterment of its residents.

From Mr Eappen Elias

