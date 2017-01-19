The jaywalking dilemma is real

It’s very disturbing, but when there are few pedestrian crossings that are 500m to 1,000km apart, it’s not surprising that this happens from time to time (‘Motorist runs over mother, daughter in Sharjah’, Gulf News, January 13). Some residential areas don’t even have sidewalks or street lights. Pedestrians think a driver has the same visibility from behind the windshield as they have in the open street, but this is not true at all. To add to the reduced visibility, many people dress in dark colours.

From Mr Steve Chase

UAE

Facebook comment

Don’t risk your life

There is no way to cross the roads in many areas in Sharjah, so if you need to cross the road, take a taxi. Examples of this is Safeer Mall area and Ansar Mall area. Please don’t risk your life to save money for a taxi just to cross the roads.

From Mr Krishnakumar Rajagopal

Dubai

Facebook comment

Be extra careful

This is shocking. As a jaywalking accident survivor myself, I can’t urge everyone enough to cross at designated areas only. Furthermore, when using a pedestrian crossing with traffic lights, please look several times to ensure the cars have stopped before you actually start crossing. I did witness cars hurtling past despite a green light already showing for the pedestrians.

From Ms Alina Batova

Dubai

Facebook comment

Follow the rules

Despite knowing the grave dangers of jaywalking, many pedestrians cross the roads at undesignated areas. People are fully aware that jaywalking can put their lives in jeopardy and fines can make a dent in their pocket. When accidents occur, it is motorists who are blamed for the same, but the fact remains that many a time, pedestrians’ carelessness cause mishaps.

It is difficult for motorists to apply the brakes suddenly. Leaving home early, crossing at signals, using an underpass and strictly avoiding jaywalking can avert many accidents. Everyone ought to follow the rules of the road.

From Ms Jayashree Kulkarni

Abu Dhabi

Facebook comment

It makes me angry

I must agree that it is terrifying to see the stunts that some pedestrians will pull in order to cross a busy road. There could be six lanes and a tall fence in the middle and that still doesn’t stop people. It makes me so angry because I don’t want to kill anyone! You try your level best to drive as safely as possible and follow the rules of the road only to have your heart skip a beat or two when someone jumps out in front of you.

From Ms Jo Ann Wong

UAE

Facebook comment

Modi’s priorities

I think with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s short time in office the power has gotten to his head (‘Modi faces opposition flak over bid to ‘replace’ Gandhi’, Gulf News, January 14)! He is slowly ruining India, its values and history. First demonetisation and now this bombshell. I pray his picture will not be on currency notes - not yet anyway. Do a lot more for the country and people and then maybe have that great honour, but for now he has to do the job he is paid to do. Having his picture on notes is not a priority! He has a lot to prove before he is a legend like Mahatma Gandhi. For now he should focus on building the nation and the economy!

From Mr Raj Parmar

UAE

Facebook comment

No comparison

He will get a taste of the beating soon even though there are those who are admiring him at this stage. He can’t ever replace Gandhi, who was a non-violent legend. He is an alleged murderer of both Muslims and Hindus. No one gets to enjoy the fame and power forever.

From Mr Omar Meer

UAE

Facebook comment

This isn’t depression!

Are people serious in thinking she might have had postpartum depression (‘Letter to the editor: Postpartum depression’, Gulf News, January 16)? That’s not depression. Depression doesn’t make you a murderer. She is not depressed. I hope she gets just punishment.

From Ms Dana Sanders

UAE

Facebook comment

Untreated depression

Actually, Ms Dana Sanders, postpartum depression if not treated correctly has led many women to killing their new born children. Unfortunately, this is a fact. It is something that should be taken seriously and assessed carefully.

From Ms Nur Amar

Gurgaon, India

Facebook comment

Must be addressed

It’s true. At times new mothers undergo postpartum depression, which turns out to be deadly if not treated. This issue has to be addressed and anyone who has this issue should be given proper treatment. If not, it will hurt everyone around.

From Ms Nazeeha Najim Al Deen

UAE

Facebook comment

Admirable training

Well done to this dog’s trainer, it’s impressive and I hope more adopt his methods of training (‘Man’s best friend, bacteria’s worst enemy’, Gulf News, January 14). I also hope that our treatment of antibiotic resistant bacteria is able to become as affective as our detection.

From Mr Myles Sant-Cassia

Oxford, UK

Facebook comment

Say no to wrong employees

According to Bloomberg, as per the 2016 airlines ranking, Air India is the third worst airline in the world. This is happening because of poor planning and submission before the collective bargaining of unscrupulous employees with the backing of political parties. The federal government’s urgent need is not the money, but the willpower. They need the willpower to say “no” to the wrong employees at the right time. So immediately terminate the service of all existing employees at retirement age or ask them to avail voluntary retirement and induct young people and a new fleet. If the service of professional management is required and not available within India, hire from abroad because India has the potential to operate the largest travel hub and airlines in the world. India has a good operating track record at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, India. This will bring pride to the nation from around the world and also create thousands of job opportunities. Because Air India is not for the survival of existing employees, but for the nation. What they are doing right now is only bringing shame to the nation.

From Mr Girish R. Edathitta

Dubai

An inspiration to journalists

Clare Hollingworth has indeed been a shining source of inspiration to all aspiring journalists who wish to go far and beyond to bring information of happenings to the world around (‘Celebrated war reporter Clare Hollingworth dies aged 105’, Gulf News, January 11). A rookie reporter becoming the first informer to the general public about the horrific World War II is indeed a great achievement, given that she was then a young woman from a patriarchal society. A brave woman she was, through her works of reporting from war fronts in places like Vietnam, Algeria, the Middle East, India and Pakistan, and she has left a legacy behind for future generations of reporters to follow. This, especially with the future female correspondents. Her life and professional achievements have indeed taught me that nothing is impossible when you have access to the opportunities you’ve always wanted, provided you pounce upon them at the right hour when they come knocking at your door.

From Ms Maria Vincent

Los Angeles, California

China’s border movements

China has been moving fast in its border regions (‘China again rejects Trump’s suggestion to negotiate Taiwan’, Gulf News, January 16). It has even built bridges in the India-China border against which India protested long ago. Now the movements in the South Seas have irritated the US leaders, including the President-elect Donald Trump beyond control. It does not augur well for a peaceful world at all and somebody should tell China to be more pragmatic to respect the rights of other nations, too. China’s intransigence has led to a few dangerous situations in the past, especially its confrontations with India. Any country has the right to speak about a situation which might bring war and destruction in the New Year. We are all looking forward to nations behaving in a friendly and affable manner with one another. War might be termed a necessary evil, but all should understand the truth that nobody ever wins a war.

From Mr Thomas Matthew Parackel

Kerala, India

