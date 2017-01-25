Stop flashing your headlights!

What annoys me is flashing headlights, as if their time is so much more important (‘10 annoying things people in the UAE need to stop doing’, Gulf News, January 20). It also annoys me when men stare at women and make them uncomfortable. Sometimes they aren’t even bothered that her husband is by her side. People need to say thank you more when someone opens the door and not judge a person based on their appearance. I could write a book.

From Mr Christopher Bruce

UAE

Facebook comment

Slow walkers

I agree with the chains of slow humans mentioned in the report. It seems as if the mall is their living room or their personal property where they can just stand there and block people. Not only in malls, but on sidewalks and in supermarkets. People should have some manners.

From Mr Bishal Rai

UAE

Facebook comment

They’re everywhere!

I hate to break it to you, Mr Bishal Rai, but those people exist everywhere. Human chains of people that block an entire hallway as they walk at a snail’s pace. Where’s the consideration? I find many of these actions from people in all countries. I think some people are just completely unaware of their surroundings.

From Mr Jorge Guitarra

UAE

Facebook comment

Move along!

It’s annoying when you are trying to get on the Metro and people stop and don’t let others enter into the middle of the cabin. They are just stuck near the door with no regard for others.

From Ms Kate Butkeeva

UAE

Facebook comment

What’s wrong with people?

And what’s up with leaving garbage and trash all over the beaches and deserts? This says a lot about the people who leave the garbage. God created a beautiful place, treat His home with respect! Remember all that plastic causes environmental damage to sea creatures and to camels. What’s wrong with people? Shame on them!

From Ms Cecilia Zapata

UAE

Facebook comment

Educate

This is basic human etiquette. But some people don’t have manners to learn basic etiquette. The UAE authorities and people’s employers should make them aware to learn how to behave in the UAE.

From Mr Fahim Alam

UAE

Facebook comment

Stole our court

The most annoying and bad manners I have encountered was a time when I was playing basketball in an outdoor court when a group of young people decided that they would play football even knowing the court was occupied. They didn’t care and they were doing what they wanted even though they were making basketball courts into a football court.

From Mr Erickson Ken Tan

Dubai

Facebook comment

It’s men who are wrong

A real man will never ask for such a thing from a woman he loves (‘I trusted him very much. I didn’t expect him to do that to me’, Gulf News, January 22). I don’t blame the girls because I understand that love is blind and anyone can fall into this trap. It starts slowly and they don’t see it coming. We learn from mistakes. Let them come forward and expose these trouble makers who take advantage of poor girls. As a society, we should strongly condemn these evil men – not the women.

From Mr John Bravo Munene

Dubai

Facebook comment

Can’t be so trusting

A man who asks for these things doesn’t love or respect you at all! When will my fellow women stop falling for these lines of “I trust him so much” and “I thought he loved me”? That kind of love is unreal and you can’t trust anyone apart from yourself. Women need to think about their happiness and dignity before they do anything like that and, as for the man who stoops so low as to humiliate and destroy someone’s trust in this way, they should be ashamed of themselves! You are an embarrassment to the human race!

From Ms Cassandra Sandra

UAE

Facebook comment

Stay alert

I heard a clip on WhatsApp where a cyber expert said nothing is hidden and that there isn’t any real privacy on mobiles. Gadgets today are misused, be it mobiles or computers. Earlier computers were used for typing, printing and other important official work, but now it is used to dump and harass others. Spyware and hidden cameras in computers, even in offices, play with people and staff in some companies. They are forced indirectly to leave their job by accessing their documents and making desired changes in it and not allowing the targeted person to work. Emails are accessed and changes are made by experts within a few seconds, with people not even sure what happened. Previously gadgets were blessings. Who thought that it can be a curse as well? Regarding the unfortunate incidents with girls who get carried away by so-called friends, they need to understand to be careful and stay alert.

From Ms Nima Unr

UAE

Facebook comment

Many predators

We are passing through a time where sometimes close family members cannot be trusted. People start trusting social media friends whom they know for a few years, months or days. Some can be exploited very easily by praising first their photographs, then by video chatting. Women are very easily fooled and can trust anyone who praises their beauty, even if it’s a lie. Some women think they are left behind if they will not adopt the so-called famous social media trend of making online friends. Their dignity will be always at risk once they enter into these social media friend zones. Therefore, those women whose dignity and respect is like a precious pearl, please stay safe!

From Ms Syeda Ahmad

UAE

Facebook comment

Everyone needs respect

It’s true that falling in love is a beautiful thing at any age. What is needed is the respect for each other, even when things go wrong between two parties. Discard the memories and move on.

From Ms Sanjeewa Marasinghe

UAE

Facebook comment

Hyperloop and transport

It is thrilling to read about the future of public transport in the UAE with the highly anticipated hyperloop (‘Hyperloop One to conduct full system test this quarter’, Gulf News, January 19). On a more mundane note, however, I try to use public transport as much as possible in mind of environmental considerations. I sometimes find that the bus shelters are poorly maintained with monitors not functioning or air conditioning often out of order. The new kiosks are welcome, but take up a considerable amount of space within the shelters, forcing passengers to stand outside in the heat. I find it a great deterrent, particularly for tourists! Simple measures to improve these matters would make a great difference, even the placement of benches outside the shelters where passengers could sit in the cooler weather.

From Ms Penelope Thackeray

UAE

Automation excels us

In response to the views on automation, based on my personal experience, I strongly feel that automation does not deprive human beings of their jobs, but creates opportunities for enhancing their skills and improving their quality of life (‘Speak your mind: Automation’, Gulf News, January 20). There have always been an apprehension to the contrary, but we ourselves are witness to the automation in transport, communication, banking, agriculture and various other sectors where automation has brought revolutionary changes in daily life.

When all these sectors were labour intensive, the pace of work was slow, time consuming and unreliable compared to the fast and reliable execution, as well as improved productivity, subsequent to automation. Automation also offered opportunity for skill upgradation for the same workforce and created a new generation ready to enjoy the result of automation. It also introduced innovation not only in the existing areas, but in new and unchartered fields. Therefore, the advantages of automation are indeed enormous and the fear of their detrimental effect on the workforce is rather misplaced.

From Mr V. Ramachandran

UAE

