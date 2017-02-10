Praise UAE in charity doctor initiative!

Charity Doctor Initiative is a blessing

The wonderful news that scores of doctors in Abu Dhabi have opted to serve cardiovascular patients was heartwarming (‘Charity Doctor Initiative begins operations’, Gulf News, February 6). The effects of this philanthropic journey will be felt far and wide. The offer of free medicine was a step in the right direction and the UAE Drug Bank deserves praise. Well done! It is a shining example to other countries, too.

From Mr Thomas Matthew Parackel

Muvattupuzha, India

Being healthier and happier

It was exciting to participate in the Car Free Day campaign (‘Dh500,000 for charity from Dubai’s Car Free Day’, Gulf News, February 6). For me, it’s a walkable distance of approximately two kilometres from my home to the office. This campaign will encourage more people to use public transport. I will try to walk at least once a week to the office and keep my car off the road. Carpooling would also help keep a number of vehicles off the road, and it can reduce carbon emissions. When we talk about climate change, we should set a model for others, wherever possible. Let us plant more trees and save this beautiful Earth. The inspiring message is not to burn fuel, but to burn calories and protect our health.

From Mr Eappen Elias

Dubai

Great news for freelancers

This is really good news for freelancers who are paying yearly to sponsors or partners (‘UAE to adopt new entry visa system’, Gulf News, February 6). They also pay for their visa renewal and the new policy would help us a lot. Thanks Gulf News, for sharing this amazing news. I hope Dubai starts this system soon.

From Mr Ali Zeeshan

Dubai

Facebook comment

Sit where you want

Whether you sit in the front or back seat of a taxi, the mindset of this driver was obviously not good (‘Private taxi driver groped maid in vehicle’, Gulf News, February 5). He committed a crime and needs severe punishment.

From Mr Percy Anthony DMello

UAE

Facebook comment

Call the police

Once, a driver made overt inappropriate jokes and he went on a rather long route to do it. Rather foolishly, I tried to get the company to sort it out, but they wouldn’t. I should have gone straight to the authorities.

From Ms Daniella H.

UAE

Facebook comment

Why sit in the front?

A woman should be able to sit where she wants, but unless it’s for car sickness reasons, I’m baffled as to why anyone would want to sit in the front, alone, with the driver in a taxi. He’s the driver and you’re a paying passenger. I’m not blaming the victim or condoning the driver, but there’s a lot we do not know about.

From Ms Jennifer King

UAE

Facebook comment

A sign of flirting?

I had no idea that sitting in the front seat could mislead the driver – probably because it should not!

From Ms Joann Tamondong

UAE

Facebook comment

India’s potential

I personally don’t expect a drastic change in the IT sector in India, following the inauguration of Donald Trump as the new US president (‘India’s techies fear US crackdown on high-skilled US visas’, Gulf News, February 6). While the visa restrictions are purely based on the internal decisions of the US administration, what India needs is to look at preserving and moulding its vast human potential, which cannot be compromised by any such move overseas.

While many dream of living and working in the Americas, a similar kind of shift is also required to bring the same level of expectations to our home countries. The visa issues are a reflection of a change in administrations, but it should never paralyse the Indian IT sector.

Trump’s move on issues such as a visa ban, travel restrictions on certain countries and banning entry of people of certain categories may not help America prosper. Instead, they may have an adverse effect on the economy of the country.

India, being home to enormous resources, especially human resources, needs to be well balanced and tackle the actions that most affect its people. The Indian government needs to be cautious and aggressive in moving this forward. Like Indians going to the US, why not think of American-Indians returning to India and struggling for a work visa, in the near future?

From Mr Ramachandran Nair

Oman

No battery life

The battery drain is often sudden and has been happening since the first iPhone was released, never mind the iPhone 6S (‘Apple to replace 88,770 defective iPhone 6S batteries in UAE’, Gulf News, February 7). I have an iPhone 6S and with regular usage, the battery might last for maybe four to five hours — and that’s being generous.

From Ms Nicola Siotto

Dubai

Facebook comment

Persistent problem

My iPhone 7 Plus is heating up and it’s really scary! I have to turn it off four to five times every day. When are they going to recall this? This complaint has been persistent since it came out.

From Ms Lovela Mary Francis

UAE

Facebook comment

Annoying overheating

My iPhone overheats, too. I have to turn it off for three to five minutes quickly and then turn it back on. It’s really annoying.

From Mr Walex Cleva Hussain

UAE

Facebook comment

Affectionate big cats

These big cats express their love, grab one’s attention or, when in a playful mood, mildly bite a person (‘Facebook video: Meet Kal-El, the jaguar who lives at The Black Jaguar-White Tiger Foundation’, Gulf News, February 7). Don’t think that this jaguar is attacking the man when the animal is being affectionate. They are more sincere and loyal than many human beings!

From Mr Rasheed Ali

UAE

Facebook comment

Playful or hungry?

That’s a really cute video of the jaguar and its tamer. On the one hand, it’s fairly obvious the man doesn’t really fear the cat, so he is just trying to remind him who is alpha. On the other hand, the big cat’s thoughts seem to be more like: “Let me just taste your hand again. I think that’s what I want for dinner.”

From Ms Virginia Khouri

UAE

Facebook comment

A wild animal

The jaguar might act like a pet for the tamer, since he has had him ever since he was small. But the fact is that it is a wild animal. When the jaguar is angry and hungry, it could hurt or even kill someone.

From Ms Aggima Eason Baretto

UAE

Facebook comment

Orchestrated aggression

According to the police official, Zaki Adu, the third secretary at the consulate was shot by the consulate guard Hayatullah, who is also an Afghan national (‘Afghan diplomat shot dead at Karachi consulate in Pakistan’, Gulf News, February 7). I don’t think this was an offensive move made by any group in Pakistan.

From Mr Mohammad Noor

Dubai

Facebook comment

Getting a foothold

When the Tamil Nadu opener, Abhinav Mukund, found a place in the squad to face Bangladesh, I was elated (‘Mushfiqur and Sarkar hit half-centuries’, Gulf News, February 6). However, my enthusiasm was cut short by his failure to capitalise on a golden opportunity, failing to make a mark in the practice match with the Bangladesh team.

Of course, it is a different matter that even if he had scored a ton, whether he would have a place in playing in the Test. But, he could have at least had something to show for claiming a place in the squad, when they face the mighty Australian team. It seems like some of the earlier Tamil Nadu players have forfeited a chance to return. However, I am glad that Vijay Shankar, with his unbeaten ton, has utilised this opportunity to get a foothold in the national team. I’m keeping my fingers crossed!

From Ms Janaki Mahadevan

Mylapore, India

Editor’s note: Is there a news report that you feel strongly about? Something that has to be addressed in the community and requires resolution? Email us on readers@gulfnews.com. You can also post a comment on our Facebook page or tweet to us @GNReaders.