Obama will be remembered with admiration

History will remember US President Barack Obama as the first black president of the US (‘How will you remember Obama and how was his presidency?’, Gulf News, January 10). The fight against terrorism and the killing of Osama bin Laden was during his term. He mended ties with Cuba and lifted sanctions with Iran and this was equally noticeable. Obama’s visit to Japan and the reconciliation with the victims of Hiroshima will heal the wounds of World War II. The legislation passed by the US to curb carbon emissions, boost renewable energy and protect marine life was also commendable. The growth of Daesh and unrest in Iran and the influx of immigrants to Europe is still a crisis that the US wasn’t able to fix. The last, but most important, was the Russian intervention in the US election, which is still being looked into and we wait for the outcome.

Obama has a clean image and was not involved in any scandals, unlike some of his predecessors. He was liked by people within America and around the world at large. Obama’s tenure will be a part of history and so will Obama himself. The world needs peace and reconciliation – not war.

From Mr Eappen Elias

Dubai

A people’s president leaving office

US President Barack Obama’s historic Cairo University speech, the execution of Osama bin Laden, the return of US forces home, the revival of the economy from recession, the creation of millions of jobs, the minimum wages protection, the sincere efforts to abolish the Guantanamo Bay detention camp, the clear vision to deal with climate change and the reinstatement of relations with Iran, Cuba and Venezuela are only some of his everlasting milestones the world witnessed in the recent past. Under the statesmanship of one of the greatest presidents of the US, there is no comparison between the incoming and outgoing presidents. The winner of the Nobel Prize for peace was Obama. He attracted the attention and admiration of not only US citizens, but the world, too.

Behind every successful man, there is a woman. Michelle Obama, the First Lady has proved this beyond doubt and her acceptability among Americans has brightened her chance for running in a presidential election in future. For every success, there will be a perfect partnership. Obama successfully helped change the world’s perception about the US as an imperialist nation to a responsible world power. Obama relentlessly tried to construct what his predecessors destroyed worldwide over the last century. A man with plans and determination coupled with humbleness made him popular. His personal life is a great inspiration for others, too, and it reiterates the concept that legends are not born, but they are made. The outgoing president has successfully completed his assigned jobs without giving room for much criticism. Really, we will miss you, Mr President.

From Mr Girish R. Edathitta

Dubai

Expanding the game

It is really heartening to know that the International Federation of Football (Fifa) council has voted in favour of increasing the participating teams to 48 for the 2026 World Cup (‘Infantino says the world is at their feet’, Gulf News, January 11). With just 13 teams in 1930, Fifa has come a long way in promoting football all over the world. It augurs well for the game of football, which should gain more popularity. Ironically, it is regrettable that the International Cricket Council (ICC) is thinking of pruning the teams to 10 or 12. If they continue with this attitude, it could mean curtains for cricket in another 20 years’ time.

From Mr N. Mahadevan

Mylapore, India

WhatsApp needs moderation

WhatsApp for me personally is only an intrusion into my social and family life (Letters to the editor: Cutting down on WhatsApp’, Gulf News, January 9). I don’t use it, although my keen children have ensured my phone has it installed, but I see enough of it from my family and social networks indulging in it. WhatsApp is a shade more pervasive and intrusive than other social media apps as anyone can message you.

I agree 100 per cent with the writer that it’s addictive, as are all other social media tools and avenues. Just like other addictions that affect us, this too needs moderation, checks and controls. In fact, I recently read research on the subject, which stated that its use releases endorphins in our body that makes for its addictive nature.

If its use is limited to serving as an urgent communication tool, then it has much to offer. While we all know too well of the actions that derail it from being a force for good, we social animals are so vulnerable to the kickbacks it promises to offer that even the wisest and all-knowing among us will confess to have fallen prey to its misuse by failing to ward off the urge of being the first to share breaking news. It’s another matter when that breaking news turns out to be fake news or morphed imagery. It is a slippery road to tread and I wish for you all the right judgement to use it well.

From Ms Sana Quadri

UAE

Postpartum depression

It sounds like the mother had postpartum depression (‘Mum stepped on 14-month-old boy’s belly, killed him’, Gulf News, January 11). It’s not easy and she would no longer be in a control of her actions, behaviour or mind. I wish we all could be more educated about this. Rest in peace to the poor baby.

I hope she gets the help she needs, this is heart breaking. Please, if anyone thinks even a bit that they have the baby blues, go and seek help, it is serious.

From Mr Elcin Schipp

UAE

People knew?

Why didn’t the hospital report the bruises to the police the first time the baby was brought in? My heart pours out to the deceased. The maid and the sister of the woman should also be held accountable if they had their suspicions.

From Mr Adil Baloch

UAE

It wasn’t escalated

It’s disturbing and heart breaking. The hospital kept treating and returning the baby back without escalating this issue to the authorities? Now what does the sister want to achieve by testifying when she could have prevented this in first place? Stop the wrong at the source and if you’re not capable, then tell the authorities.

From Mr Khalifa A.

UAE

An innocent child

This is absolutely sad. My heart goes to the innocent baby boy, the woman must be given the maximum punishment.

From Ms Meril Mathew

UAE

Who is accountable?

The sister, maid and anyone who knew about the baby being tortured for the past 14 months should be prosecuted. The poor little one suffered since birth. Why didn’t the husband report it? All of them need to be held accountable.

From Ms Javeria Wajid

Dubai

Where was the support?

Please have mercy and justice for the mother. There were so many people around her and no one was there to take care of the baby and be compassionate for the mother? She may be going through postpartum stress and depression. It is common. Anyway, the family waited until this tragedy occurred before they started complaining.

From Ms Neeta Colin

UAE

This isn’t depression!

Are people serious in thinking she might have had postpartum depression? That’s not depression. Depression doesn’t make you a murderer. She is not depressed. I hope she gets just punishment.

From Ms Dana Sanders

UAE

Untreated depression

Actually, Ms Dana Sanders, postpartum depression if not treated correctly has led many women to killing their new born children. Unfortunately, this is a fact. It is something that should be taken seriously and assessed carefully.

From Ms Nur Amar

Gurgaon, India

Must be addressed

It’s true. At times new mothers undergo postpartum depression, which turns out to be deadly if not treated. This issue has to be addressed and anyone who has this issue should be given proper treatment. If not, it will hurt everyone around.

From Ms Nazeeha Najim Al Deen

UAE

Ensuring education

It is an excellent educational programme to provide a sustainable system of learning to the impoverished children of Uganda (‘Varsity students from UAE make a difference in Ugandan schools’, Gulf News, January 7). The varsity students of Abu Dhabi have started a commendable initiative that is not only providing textbooks and other resources, but also keeping teachers in the know, training them in the new ways that will enable them to motivate and inspire children and create keen interest for the subjects they teach. The programme also aims at training teachers to know how to utilise the resources available and impart practical knowledge and life skills. It’s a truly praiseworthy initiative that will give explicit benefits of learning to the students and dispel the notion that education isn’t applicable in real life.

From Ms Jayashree Kulkarni

UAE

