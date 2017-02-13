Love is bigger than one day

Bigger than one day

My interpretation of true love cannot be summed up in one day of the year. It is to love unconditionally with no strings attached, through good days and bad days. True love is conveyed through small gestures to show concern and care. Sure, money helps in showing your appreciation for the other person by way of expensive gifts, and I don’t think there’s any harm in it at all. True love is when you demonstrate to your loved one that you have their back no matter what the circumstances are.

From Ms Shama Mohammad

Abu Dhabi

Needs no adjective

Love is the word most used and least understood. There is no such thing as true love. Isn’t love what is true? Love is a complete noun and needs no adjective. It’s wonderful because it is natural. It is unplanned, raw and natural.

Getting someone and loving someone are two different things. It’s a liking for somebody or something beyond limits. It’s who you would like to spend the most of your time with, without getting bored or depressed. In their absence you may get anxiety and develop eagerness.

From Ms Saifee Tarwala

UAE

Unconditional

Love that has infinite trust, honesty and is willing to give a 100 per cent unconditionally irrespective of what is returned. It’s comparable to the love that a parent has for their child.

From Mr Mizna Nizar

UAE

No words needed

It’s having a sense of respect without any limitations. Love is something where we give importance to our partner’s likings and considerations and, ultimately, how well we understand each other without expressing. That’s the gist of true love for me.

From Ms Garima

UAE

Trust

Simply allowing your better half their own independence and allowing them to do what they want shows true love! My husband gives me all the liberty to do what I want, and I love him for being such a lovely person.

From Ms Kavitha Rejil

UAE

Emotionally giving

True love means showing the same care, compassion, reverence and gratitude to all things, be it humans, animals, plants or any other living or inanimate thing. We need not wait for Valentine’s Day to express our love. The less we divide our days for showing compassion the better off we will be.

From Mr Ajit Lamba

Dubai

Through hard times

According to Sadhguru, an Indian thinker, no one rises or climbs in love. It’s because we fall in it. When you say ‘love’, it need not necessarily be convenient. It’s not a great thing to do always. You will experience jealousy, be hurt, become emotional and it can be the reason for tears. But these actions are external, because love is an inner feeling. How we are within ourselves. How we passed through the hard times with our loved ones. This is when we tend to forget a bit of ourselves and believe in what they believe in, giving chance to their opinion and philosophy. This is love. It’s unconditional.

From Ms Corazon Tarcena

UAE

Spontaneity

I guess many youngsters probably see the approaching of Valentine’s Day as something dreadful as the occasion is associated with extra spending to please each other. Commercial outlets, especially jewellery stores, are keen not to waste an opportunity. There is no harm in celebrating an occasion that signifies something good, but today the whole affair has become way too commercialised and they have lost the essence and real meaning of what it is like expressing love.

The problem is that unlike other celebrations where your emotions don’t play much role, Valentine’s Day demands an expression of love, perhaps at times when it is most unsuitable. The expression of love must come with spontaneity, like a warm hug or a cuddling at the most appropriate time. There is nothing better than being natural when it comes to expressing love. Year after year, Valentine’s Day is increasingly becoming a commercial event that plays on the psychology of young people.

From Mr Esmail Mohammad

Dubai

Love conquers all

Putting your partner above all else. There is no need for much material luxuries, but a constant flow of ‘I love you’. My constant expense is a card, which I think is important because it marks the years like notches on a tree. No person is an island and love really does conquer all.

From Mr Keith Lupton

Dubai

Thick and thin

It’s to understand each other’s needs without asking. Be it money, family support, helping in household chores, deciding menus for parties – we agree with a mutual understanding. It’s staying together through thick and thin. Looking at such couples, without blinking an eyelid a stranger would say: “How lovely they look together, they perfectly define true love, which is selfless and has all the ingredients love needs to be perfect.”

From Mr Fauzia Raza

Toronto, Canada

The best feeling

Love is when what you want is never important, but what the other person needs and wants is always paramount. It is indeed one of the best feelings in the world. We fall into it, seek it out, cherish it and share it.

From Mr Syed M. Sajl

UAE

True to yourself

Love by itself is very subjective and an extremely strong emotion to feel towards somebody. To be able to be true to your emotions is what I think true love is all about. It does not necessarily mean roses and endearments, but being there for the person at a time of need. As they say beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. The truth of an emotion lies in the soul of the beholder. Your love is as true as you are and as long as you are sincere and honest about it, I know for a fact that the universe does conspire to give you what you love!

From Ms Parvathy Premkrishnan-Manakkal

UAE

Helps us grow

The Chinese philosopher, Lao Tazu said: “Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.” True love is a feeling that comes naturally and is pure. It is a perpetual feeling. It doesn’t seek anything in return and could be just one-sided. However, when that feeling is reciprocated with similar purity, it nurtures itself and strengthens the bond between lovers. It nourishes and empowers one on a deep emotional and mental level. There is a tremendous sense of fulfilment and contentment when one is on the giving end of love, whereas, a deep sense of security, appreciation and being valued is felt at the receiving end. It has the power to help one to feel grounded enough to grow and evolve into their better or higher version of self. It is a feeling where one feels the connection with the other deep down to the soul rather than just on a physical level.

From Ms Ritu Chawla Ray

Alberta, Canada

Knowing it’s true

The invisible cord that connects two hearts together is a feeling that lasts a lifetime and makes every day special. When your heart skips a beat, when you smile for no reason and enjoy day dreaming when your heart hears that name, then you know you are in love. Every time you fall in love, the feeling is true. Somewhere, someday, someone will hold you and you will know that this love was meant to be. I’m in love with the feeling of being loved.

From Ms Dorothy

UAE

A continuous process

For me, true love means being at peace with yourself. Once you have this kind of feeling, everything will fall into place. Happiness, kindness, patience, hope, sacrifice, understanding, commitment and responsibility. Nowadays, many are being deceived by a true love that are being disguised in a materialistic world only to find out that it was not love after all. True love has to be driven by passion by expressing oneself without any discrimination or hesitation. You can be who you are with someone you love. Don’t be mistaken by a true love in such a short period of time, it requires a step by step formation to build a long lasting relationship and it doesn’t need a deadline, because this is a continuous process that will eventually lead to everlasting love.

From Ms Noel Malicdem

Dubai

Friendship

Valentine’s Day has become more popular in most of the countries. Most young men and women exchange greetings and love throughout the world and this day has become more significant. In my opinion, true love is friendship and love. It should bring peace and tranquillity among nations.

From Mr K. Ragavan

Bengaluru, India

Forever

True love knows no boundaries. It is unconditional giving without expecting anything in return. It is

sacrificing for the happiness of that person. It’s less words, but more of a feeling and action. It’s a never ending story. It is forever till death do us part.

From Ms Ma Teresa Edpan

Dubai

