Learning to accept life’s situations

During 2016, I completed one year at a digital media advertising agency in Pakistan as a client service executive and part of the agency’s strategy team overlooking the client’s digital operations and campaigns (‘Letters to the editor: Readers talk about 2016 and what the year was like for them’, Gulf News, December 30). As a writer, I reached a number of milestones this year. First, my short story was published in May. Second, my debut science fiction novel has gone into publishing. However, having my 300th article published in print was another momentous literary achievement of my writing career. I also had my illustrations developed for my upcoming book, a collection of Urdu stories for children. Moreover, in 2016, I realised that letting go of my ego to accept and surrender to life’s situations will give me the inner freedom to live in peace.

From Mr M. Omar Iftikhar

Karachi, Pakistan

Lots to get done

2016 was a mini roller coaster ride for me. Due to the fluctuations in the market, my job was pretty hectic, but I am glad that I had a job to hold on to. As my son had to be enrolled in school, a few months went by as I was looking for admissions. He got through in kindergarten, and he will be starting a new chapter of his life in April. I had my grandmother come down from India earlier this year and it was a great family get together. To finish off 2016 on a good note, we went down to India for a family holiday, and I was also able to attend my cousin’s wedding. Looking forward to a great 2017 and for some new developments professionally and personally.

From Ms Nazia

UAE

What a blessing

That’s what we call God’s blessing (‘Jobless Filipino wins car, cash in DSF raffle’, Gulf News, December 30). Someone closes the door, then God opens a window for you. Have faith, always God is there to help those who patiently ask for it.

From Ms Mary Ann Osma Kazmi

Dubai

Follow your dreams

God Bless you! You are blessed. Maybe now he will get to go home to the Philippines and start that business of his own that he wanted with his family.

From Mr Gleane Jaspe Jalme

UAE

Help this man!

The video clip showing Tom Uzhunnalil, an Indian priest who was abducted by Daesh gunmen in Yemen 10 months ago, had him begging for his life and this has left the members of his family worried (‘India says efforts on to free priest abducted in Yemen’, Gulf News, December 28). With the government failing to secure his release, the family members are planning to approach the Catholic church authorities. India’s foreign minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted that she had seen the video of Uzhunnalil praying for help. She said that he is an Indian and the life of every Indian is most precious and expressed the government’s resolve to rescue him from his captors. She cited examples of the rescues of Father Alexis Prem Kumar and Judith D’Souza from the Taliban in Afghanistan. I hope the Indian government will do something urgent to release him from the captivity of Daesh. This horrible group has no history of showing mercy.

From Mr Sunny Joseph

Mala, India

Healing wounds

The visit of by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbour in Hawaii, US has created history (‘We must never repeat the horrors of war’, Gulf News, December 29). Abe was the first sitting Japanese prime minister to offer condolences for the attack that killed more than 2,400 Americans, which prompted the US to enter into World War II. In May this year US President Barack Obama visited Hiroshima, Japan and offered condolences for the attack that killed more than 100,000 Japanese in 1945. The interesting fact is that neither Obama in Hiroshima nor Abe at Pearl Harbour apologised for the attacks. The present statesmen are not responsible for the atrocities in the past, but both the visits will heal the wounds that were created.

I do wish for a world free from wars of any kind. There should be no destruction of mankind. Let the Pearl Harbour visit of Abe and the Hiroshima visit of Obama change the minds of political leaders and the welfare of the people come first before the accumulation of the weapons of mass destruction. Let us hope for a world with harmony and peace.

From Mr Eappen Elias

Dubai

Benefits of higher costs

Insurance is a collective cost and benefits all of society (‘Higher insurance premiums to hurt 35% of UAE drivers’, Gulf News, December 29). Higher costs should – and inevitably will – ensure safer driving, reduce traffic violations and congestion and allow for environmental benefits by forcing some drivers to use public transportation.

From Mr Jason Compor

London, UK

Don’t use hazard lights!

Too many people driving on the roads during foggy conditions actually use their hazard lights instead of their fog lights (‘10 tips for driving safely in fog in the UAE’, Gulf News, December 29). It’s extremely dangerous to use hazard lights and when that person changes lanes suddenly, you have no idea which lanes they’re turning into next!

From Ms Samira Iqbal

Dubai

A big risk

It’s true that people’s driving habits can be quite terrifying. While you are cautiously trying to keep you and your loved ones safe in the car, all it takes is one reckless driver to cause a serious accident. It’s really unfortunate that some drivers don’t understand the risks they are taking, not only for themselves, but for the hundreds of others using the road.

From Mr Joseph M.

UAE

Violence is unacceptable

Corporal punishment is just a way of venting an adults’ temper rather than disciplining the child properly (‘Community report in-depth: Discipline is necessary, but hitting isn’t’, Gulf News, January 3). The trouble is that people let the child behave in a certain way and when things get out of hand, then they spank them. Children can be taught to follow instructions and orders right from an early age. Come on people if we can’t control children and feel the need to whack them and then we can’t be called adults. We don’t go around hitting adults if they don’t go about behaving well. Hitting only instils fear and the child refrains from that behaviour. They don’t understand the implications and consequences of that behaviour. To make them better individuals they need to be made aware of their actions. Children need discipline for sure, but not hitting. I have raised two well-mannered children without lifting a finger. My word is enough for them. I have seen violent children who are raised by corporal punishment. There is a lot of violence outside. They don’t need it at home. Such methods make violence acceptable and that is the mindset they grow up with.

From Ms Mahnaaz Shaikh

UAE

Sometimes needed

I would like to know how many people who say that you shouldn’t use corporal punishment have children. I have four children and I admit that sometimes a good spank or smack helps. I see in Europe those children who have never been smacked and they have no respect or sense of responsibility. Children need to have a slight scare if they did something wrong or treated someone disrespectfully. They can be punished. Having the child apologise and sending them to their room doesn’t work. It needs to be also with love, where you explain why they have been punished.

From Ms Karolinka M.

Prague, Czech Republic

Crossing the line

Mild spanking helps to discipline at home, but the problem is when it crosses the line becomes a criminal offence.

From Ms Roopa Sharma Hassan

UAE

Be patient

Never hurt a child. Children are angels not to be touched, just be patient and guide them.

From Ms Hayat H.

UAE

