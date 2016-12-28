Laudable UAE initiatives help us grow

His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, is not only a visionary person, but benevolent and magnanimous one, too. His policies, plans, strategies and initiatives have been trailblazers (‘Khalifa: 2017 will be Year of Giving’, Gulf News, December 25). His new initiative of marking the New Year as The Year of Giving, is truly laudable.

We will always remember 2016 as the Year of Reading, which was also praise-worthy. The innovative drive that began with the lofty aims of starting an integrated national literacy strategy, a framework to produce a reading generation and establish the country as a capital of culture and knowledge has completed its mission.

Reading not only has tremendous power when it comes to fueling the development of all aspects of language ability, but it is also vital to the entirety of human life in this day and age. The visionary leaders’ efforts in developing reading habits among people from all walks of life and raising an educated generation has made a significant impact.

From Ms Jayashree Kulkarni

Abu Dhabi

Inspiring leader

Why can we not have a little bit of Shaikh Khalifa in South Africa? What a wonderful world it would change into. May God guide and protect him and help him to pass compassion on to many more countries.

From Ms Gisela Sagar

UAE

Facebook comment

Bless Shaikh Khalifa

It’s a wonderful news for all of us! May God bless Shaikh Khalifa and give him a long life, good health and keep him safe.

From Mr Mosleh Rasel

Abu Dhabi

Facebook comment

Celebrating all festivities

It’s quite common across the world, as everyone joins every occasion and celebrates each other’s festive seasons (‘Non-Christians join Christmas revelry in UAE’, Gulf News, December 25). What else is needed is a change in our approach. Obviously, it’s a kind of respect we give to each other.

From Mr Ramachandran Nair

UAE

Facebook comment

Festivals for everyone

That’s good sign and we should unite and celebrate each other’s festivals. Personally, I think festivals are for enjoying and having. It’s something anyone can partake in regardless of religion or culture. Let’s make Christmas be more fun with lots of love to my brothers and sisters. May God bless you.

From Mr M. Meet

UAE

Facebook comment

None are ignored

At a wonderful holiday celebration in Bahrain, we went to St. Christopher’s for Eucharist. At the after party on Christmas Eve, there were several faith traditions represented. None were ignored. All were celebrated. I had a joyous and edifying holiday. Happy season’s greetings to all!

From Mr Gordon Yandell

UAE

Facebook comment

Horrible accident

It was shocking and tragic to hear about the death of the young boy (‘Boy, 5, crushed to death by mum’s car’, Gulf News, December 25). Run over accidents by relatives reversing without looking and children dying while left in cars during the hot summer days are horrible recurring accidents.

From Mr Zaksab

UAE

Facebook comment

Give the mother strength

It will be a nightmare for the mother throughout her life and an unforgettable instance! Killing her own child accidentally! She must be in such trauma, too! May God give strength to her to overcome the loss of her child! May the innocent soul rest in peace.

From Ms Amtul Nayeem

UAE

Facebook comment

A painful memory

I can’t imagine how much the mother will be suffering with this incident. All mothers will be having the same feeling hearing about such a tragedy. I’m sure she won’t forget this all her life.

From Mr Narender Kumar

UAE

Facebook comment

Immense pain

It’s a very sad and tragic accident. I pray to God to give strength to the mother who now has a wound for life. This tragedy will bring immense pain.

From Mr Raj Kumar Jalan

UAE

Facebook comment

Praying for their peace

She will live the horror of that realisation for the rest of her life. I hope she learns to forgive herself. Peace with the child, the parents, family and community at large.

From Ms Monica Carver

UAE

Facebook comment

Plays the victim card

This YouTube vlogger Adam Saleh deliberately creates situations (‘Adam Saleh-Delta controversy: New details emerge’, Gulf News, December 25). He has a habit of provoking people with his childish pranks. He plays the victim card.

From Mr Anoop K. S.

UAE

Facebook comment

Not a place for pranks

He made such videos and has created such situations that never happen in real life in America between Muslims and Christians. In this way, he has given the wrong message to the community. Now we are seeing that kind of incidents in real life. He made some good videos, too. But in this incident, by shouting in Arabic and filming the reaction, it must be another video prank for his YouTube channel. He thought he is famous enough and can handle the situation, but he was wrong. An airplane is not the right place to play pranks.

From Ms Syeda Ahmad

UAE

Facebook comment

Being a nuissance

He wasn’t thrown off the plane for speaking Arabic. He was thrown off for creating a disturbance and being a nuisance.

From Mr Gabriel De Andrade

Dubai

Facebook comment

Airline should defend him

Mr Gabriel De Andrade, the other passengers complained when he spoke Arabic. After that, when he took out the phone and started to defend himself, that’s when the airline branded him being a disturbance and that is racist.

Of course, this airline would try to defend itself and make it look like they did nothing wrong, but I watched the video and yes those people that complained of him speaking Arabic are racist.

From Mr Bo Jay Rivas

UAE

Facebook comment

Drivers take heed

The most important part of the story is stuck in the bottom of the report (‘Seven injured in Jebel Jais car crash’, Gulf News, December 25). The message that needs to be emphasised is: “Ras Al Khaimah Police urged all motorists and road users to take all precautions when driving in mountainous areas and to abide by traffic rules for their own safety and that of others.”

Stay safe people and stop driving carelessly. It’s not only your own life you are risking.

From Mr Michael Grantham

UAE

Facebook comment

Thrills, but kills

Uphill and hairpin bends and blind turns are always dangerous driving! Be cautious and drive safe by not risking your life as well as of others on the road! Overtaking and speeding thrills, but kills.

From Ms Amtul

UAE

Facebook comment

Big mountain roads

I think many people underestimate the dangers on this road up Jebel Jais. Not only is it risking lives, but if this continues to happen, the police might have to start thinking about closing it to the public! We all need to learn how to drive carefully going down these big mountain roads. I once read that you should drive down on these roads as slowly as you went up. This car of people was very fortunate in having kept their lives.

From Ms Georgia R.

Dubai

Facebook comment

