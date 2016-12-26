Joy and peace and tolerance in the UAE

I had goosebumps last week, when I visited a travel agency in Dubai. I saw some employees — Muslims, Hindus and Christians — all decorating a Christmas tree, with happiness in their hearts. I felt proud to be a resident of this great country and felt immense love that I can’t express in words. With their permission, I took their picture to show the world how happy we all are, to be able to live in harmony, with love and respect for each other, sharing happiness by celebrating each other’s festivals, regardless of our nationality, culture, religion or language.

I agree that the UAE is on the right path regarding tolerance. Cultural diversity and the freedom to practice our own religion, are the main factors for social and economic progress in any country and these are at the heart of what the UAE is building. Residents feel safe and secure, living in the Emirates. Long live the UAE.

From Ms Niamat Karmally

Dubai

Don’t jump to conclusions

I can’t believe for a moment YouTube vlogger Adam Saleh and his friend were removed just for speaking in Arabic (‘Adam Saleh escorted off Delta flight ‘for speaking Arabic’, Gulf News, December 22). He is known for provocative behaviour and staged conflicts. I will wait for the other side’s account of the incident before jumping to conclusions.

From Ms Alex Morgan

Dubai

Facebook comment

Publicity stunt or not

The people attacking him for his ‘social experiments’ should be ashamed of themselves. Just because he video blogs pranks doesn’t make the racism here untrue. Whether it’s a publicity stunt or not, those people right there who got them kicked out, are racist.

From Mr Mau Ibanez

Dubai

Facebook comment

Hard to believe

The Delta Airlines flight did not throw him out because he spoke Arabic! He likely made a scene and they needed to react to the conflict between him and other customers! Every airline has the same rules and regulations. It is better to move out a customer who is making the scene, before take-off! What if he organised the scene when the plane was in the sky? You should see some of the videos this young man has done. There, you will see the real person in action.

From Ms Kristiina Mayra

UAE

Facebook comment

They had no right

I think he should sue that airline. Why such discrimination? He would win this case — 100 per cent — because no airline on Earth permits the booking of tickets on the basis of language. He was a passenger, it was his right to travel where he wanted to go, as he had already passed all legal procedures to get on the plane.

From Mr Mohammad Zubair Anjum

UAE

Facebook comment

Missing something

Please don’t blame Delta. They aren’t racist. I think there was something that Saleh did that the passengers felt uncomfortable with. Find the real reason before jumping to conclusions. Being judgmental won’t help. Speaking in your mother tongue can’t get you kicked off a plane. There is something beyond that.

From Mr Alejandro Lopez

UAE

Facebook comment

Non-functioning meter

As far as I know, Dh12 is the minimum fare in Dubai taxis and running it for 100 metres won’t actually consume Dh8, to make it a Dh20 ride (‘Driver in court for locking 2 women in his taxi over Dh20 fare’, Gulf News, December 22). I thought there was a rule regarding this, that says if the meter was not turned on or not operating, then the ride is free?

From Ms Shiela Pangilinan Salamat

UAE

Facebook comment

Shocking behaviour

This is just shocking and unacceptable. No woman deserves to be treated in this manner. The taxi driver could have called the authorities to resolve the issue instead of locking the two women in his car. It is a shame that he acted in such an unprofessional and disrespectful manner towards his customers over a minimal fare.

From Ms Fatima Suhail

Ajman

Facebook comment

Needed to be humble

He made a mistake and he should have known better. I thought taxi drivers are supposed to turn on the meter, otherwise the fare is waived! If anyone read the full article, they would see that the women didn’t have an issue with paying the fare. I’m 100 per cent sure if the driver was humble and apologised for forgetting to turn on the meter, and asked nicely for his fare, they would have gladly paid. Locking them up in the car just shows that he wasn’t very humble when asking them to pay, even though they legally didn’t have to. He had to realise that at that stage, it was the decision of the women to be generous or not. If someone tries to be bossy towards me even though they made a mistake, I wouldn’t be in a generous mood either.

From Mr Morvarid Jalali

UAE

Facebook comment

Stop the disrespect

To my Indian brothers and sisters, please stop with these dowries (‘Failing to bring buffalo as dowry, man throws acid on wife’s private parts’, Gulf News, December 22). Indian women shouldn’t ever agree to live with a man who is asking for money from them. It would be better to live alone. There are so many issues nowadays. If he were a real man, would he throw acid on the private parts of his wife?

I am an Indian and married, too. I personally know so many cases like these. Some of my friends have been suffering too much in their husbands’ home. The husband is the one who is responsible for the protection of his wife, but some men are being swayed by their own families, and keeping their wife separate. They hurt them mentally and physically by using the word ‘dowry’! These poor women.

From Ms Sherin Varkkichan Anchuplackal

UAE

Facebook comment

Became the norm

It’s become part of the culture in some parts of India to ask for a huge amount from the woman’s father, when a man wants to marry a girl. Those poor girls have no option if they can’t give that much money. What the man’s family demands is what must be given or the family will leave, and go find another woman for their son. It’s so terrible. With regards to the poor families who cannot pay, their daughters continue to remain in their father’s home.

From Mr Afsar Amees Khana

Dubai

Facebook comment

Changes need planning

The riots and looting after Venezuela’s decision to demonetise its 100 bolivar note (Dh37) should now put India in a different light, with respect to how its people have demonstrated a great amount of patience, even after a month since the country pulled out its high denomination currencies (‘Venezuela reopens Colombia, Brazil border crossings’, Gulf News, December 22).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government now owes a great deal to the people of India and its opposition for demonstrating an uncanny ability to stay calm and not wreak havoc following the surprise demonetisation announcement.

However, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not take the composed attitude of Indian population for granted. He has already done enough damage to his position as the Prime Minister with his capricious manners when dealing with these serious issues, without doing sufficient homework and preparation. Modi appears to have lost all sensibility of understanding the pulse of his own people. It is paradoxical that his government now talks about the aspirations of becoming a cashless country when the technology infrastructure is still in a fledgling state. But all is not gloom and doom when considering that India was once considered a monolith against changes. Even a landline telephone connection took years to be installed, but when we got a single television channel for the whole country, suddenly, we leapfrogged through technology. Now, we are ranked at the top, among those with the highest number of mobile phone users and coming up with myriad cable television channels, streaming all sorts of programs to almost every household.

From Mr Mohammad Sageer

UAE

