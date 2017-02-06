Street lights adjusted

In response to Gulf News’ story published on February 1 about darkness being a concern for pedestrians, kindly be informed that the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (Sewa), in coordination with the concerned bodies, has adjusted Sharjah’s street lighting timings according to the sunrise and sunset during the current season (‘Community report: Dark streets a serious problem for early birds’, Gulf News, February 1).

From Sharjah Media Office

UAE

Indian budget doesn’t help middle class or seniors!

Though the Indian budget has been projected as pro-poor and good for the middle class, in reality it seems to be the other way. Year after year, the salaried middle class and senior citizens/pensioners are the worst affected. Though the finance minister has granted a pittance of a 50 per cent reduction in the tax rate of 10 per cent up to 500,000 rupees (Dh27,000) income, this benefit of 7,500 rupees (Dh410) per year would be against the ever increasing service tax, escalation in costs of petroleum products and the day-to-day essential items. I feel that the National Democractic Alliance (NDA) government, too, is no different to the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, who initiated the service tax, which is making holes in our pockets. The less said about the lack of service in every organisation, the better. Our dreams for better days to come are slowly fading, budget after budget. God save the common man, especially the salaried middle class and senior citizens, whose needs are overlooked by every government.

From Mr N. Viswanathan

Coimbatore, India

See it through

It is heartening to know that India’s finance minister has earmarked a substantial amount of money towards the safety fund for railways over a period of five years. We are also glad that they propose to introduce a “Coach Mitra” facility, a window interface to take care of cleanliness and complaints in each and every coach. We sincerely hope that both these take place without any further delay as many passengers are suffering due to dirty coaches with uncleaned toilets. We do hope that these two promises will not get the same treatment as their election promises to eliminate tax up to an income of 500,000 rupees (Dh 27,000). Incidentally, the reduction in party fund limit of 2,000 rupees (Dh108) seems to be a mere eye-wash, as in future we could see more and more garlands of notes that will be filling the shoulders of each and every candidate!

From Mr N. Hariharan

Chennai, India

Jallikattu is a way of life

Jallikattu is not a sport, it is kind of fitness test for bulls to keep them active (‘Speak your mind: Animals in sport’, Gulf News, February 3). It’s the backbone for agriculture and for high protein native cows. To kill it off, corporations want to ban it. In response, we residents of Tamil Nadu, India are asking to ban People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) because, if not, we will be in a position to drink highly commercialised milk instead of our locally produced and high quality product in the state. After the effect of the peaceful protests at the Tamil Nadu Supreme Court lifted the ban on Jallikattu. We support Jallikattu and we want more support on this to have a healthy life.

From Mr Muthu Nainar

Abu Dhabi

Facebook comment

Let the tradition go

Man should not play with the lives of others, because we all have only one life. The old tradition should be in the past, because we are in a new century. You don’t need to follow your ancestors with everything – especially when life is on the line. Not all that was practised by our ancestors is practised today. This game needs to be banned forever.

From Mr Numad Theocracy

UAE

Facebook comment

It’s their culture

It’s culture and tradition. Their beliefs are their own. India is a democratic country and there are many other things people celebrate, where many people die, but those are not banned, no one has the right to hurt anyone’s beliefs.

From Ms Fatima Khushi Ali

India

Facebook comment

Fighting corporate greed

It’s not only for our culture, it’s for our future. Most of Tamil Nadu supports Jallikattu, but the people will not play this game. If we ban this event, you will destroy our culture and identity. The country’s bull will be no more and we will not get A2 milk anymore, which is good for health. Most of the world now drink A1 milk. We fight against the dairy corporations. I am proud be from Tamil Nadu.

From Mr Dawood Shaikh

Chennai, India

Facebook comment

It’s the law

It’s a 1,000-year-old Tamil culture. No one has the right to ban it. As per Indian constitutional law, the Indian government ensures to protect all states’ culture and beliefs.

From Mr Mohammad Yousef

India

Facebook comment

There are rules

Jallikattu is not a blood sport. It is about taming the bulls by unarmed men. Yes, there are some people who break the rules for their own thrills, but these are exceptions and can be regulated by law. The bull is well fed and looked after by the proud owner and I do not know what the fuss is all about.

From Mr Cristo Fernandes

Sharjah

A superfood

Pomegranates are a fruit that has a wide range of health benefits (‘Pomegranates — the answer to holiday sugar glut’, Gulf News, December 22). The fruit contains a variety of benefits and important nutrients like fibre, protein, vitamins C and K, folate, potassium and minerals. It is used as a powerful antioxidant, which is used for anti-inflammatory effects. Eating pomegranate seeds or taking its juice on a regular basis improves memory, lessens hair fall, lowers blood pressure and is very useful in reducing joint pain and arthritis.

From Ms Jayashree Kulkarni

Abu Dhabi

Facebook comment

Lift this ban!

US President Donald Trump’s executive order to restrict the entry of travelers from seven Muslim countries has no justification (‘The global face of the Trump administration’, Gulf News, February 3). Although the US has every right to protect their country from external threats and can ban entry for an individual who has connection with any terrorist links, this ban has separated thousands of families! The US always boasts about its humanitarian values and freedoms and giving a helping hand to immigrants and refugees. Now Trump has deviated from the policies. Let us hope the US government will have positive thoughts and lift this ban and treat all as equal irrespective of colour or religion.

From Mr Eappen Elias

Dubai

Dubai’s stars

I read the Gulf News article regarding the shooting of the Kung Fu Yoga movie in Dubai (‘Jackie Chan’s ‘Kung Fu Yoga’: 10 things to know’, Gulf News, February 2). It’s amazing to see international superstars coming to this great city to film. But, I was disappointed to see that nobody gave any of the Dubai-based actors some recognition.

From Ms Najwa Charif

Dubai

