India codifying sharia is impossible

‘A computer may be good for repetitive work, but it is only as intelligent as those who created it’

Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

Generally speaking, but more in context of debate on ‘triple talaq’ in India, we hear a demand made on a regular basis to codify the Sharia. ‘Triple talaq’ is being able to say ‘I divorce you’ three times to end a marriage. I think it’s good to create a better system for justice, but we can only codify Sharia in a limited way. It is like asking to substitute human beings with a computerised set up. A computer may be good for repetitive work.

You cannot do away with the required intervention of a qualified, intelligent human being, particularly in complicated or unique cases. For that matter, every case comes with its own unique set of factors in play. Human beings in our natural form are considered to be the best version created of all living creatures – even better than angels. Intervention of a qualified, intelligent and thinking mind has no substitute.

Many comment these days on Sharia without the requisite learning. Otherwise, they would have been able to appreciate the difference in interpretations. It is amazing that no one tells a surgeon how to conduct a surgery unless the person himself is a better surgeon. Or, no one tells an engineer how to accomplish a technical project unless he himself is a more knowledgeable and experienced engineer. People interpret Sharia without having the requisite amount of knowledge and training, specifically on the issue of triple talaq. Reading, ‘Book of Divorce’ in Volume 4 of Sahih-al-Muslim, a compilation of hadiths, might help one acknowledge reasons why a group of scholars claim that talaq given thrice in one sitting will result in divorce, although the husband would be guilty of disobedience towards the laws of God. The right way forward would be that the government of India should allow the creation of Sharia courts where willing parties can admit their cases for resolution and any divorce cases, immediate or otherwise, should stand legally enforceable only after the endorsement of the sitting judge. An instance, for example, where a judge might approve an immediate divorce could be a case where, according to the wisdom of the judge, he believes that leaving the spouses together, even for the waiting period, might result in worse issues.

An objection raised here would be that existing judicial systems wouldn’t allow a parallel judiciary. Why shouldn’t they if the desired end result is justice and peace? It promotes peace, quicker and cheaper justice and less burden on the conventional judicial system.

- The reader is a financial analyst based in Dubai.

