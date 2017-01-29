In the UAE, we all live like brothers

From my short 22 years that I’ve spent in the UAE, I’ve seen how Pakistanis, Indians and Emiratis have co-existed and prospered in this land for more than a century (‘UAE and India: A special bond of history’, Gulf News, January 25). We have been here longer than when the borders between these nations were drawn. Even after the partition of South Asia, we have lived here with great brotherhood.

I grew up in Dubai, some of my best friends I’ve had through school were from Pakistan and so are some of my colleagues today. We have for decades lived above the petty differences that political leaders in India and Pakistan have tried to create among us. When a child grows up in India or Pakistan, it’s as if they are automatically told to hate the other, but we know such things don’t make any sense because how can we hate our neighbours, best friends, colleagues and bosses? All because some politician somewhere wants to make big bucks off a weapons contract.

We have known each other for decades, lived together, dined at each other’s restaurants, had Malabari paratha and Pakistani roti and dipped it in the same curry.

Proud of my brothers

No doubt India is the second largest democracy in the world. We are living in the 21st century and this is the ground reality that India has achieved a lot of things in the fields of science and technology. Being a Pakistani, I congratulated my Indian brothers on Republic Day.

Think positive

The UAE Ruler’s visit was good to hear and we wish a good strategic and economical relationship between these countries as it gives a boost to business over here in the UAE (‘Mohammad arrives in New Delhi on three-day state visit’, Gulf News, January 25). We common people can have our bread and butter out of it. Positive thinking can take you to a positive level in life.

Working hard to end war

Thanks to the photojournalist, Pia Torelli, for covering the war stricken areas of Afghanistan (‘Images of an Afghanistan ravaged by war’, Gulf News, October 6, 2016). It’s right that there are many rewards for hard work, as Torelli has added and explained. We faced many problems in the past as Afghanis and it is still happening, but the people of Afghanistan are really hard working in solving their problems. Although they are poor, they never give up for their opportunity at a shining future.

Allow extra weight

I think one of the reasons that prices are being addressed is that there is a harsh approach by certain airlines on the cabin luggage allowances (‘Duty Free rethinks prices’, Gulf News, January 23). The main reason is restricting passengers to seven kilograms, inclusive of duty free items. We have seen so often either passengers having to pay excess charges for the extra weight, due to items bought from the Duty Free shop, or else they need to return the goods. By which certain passengers either lose interest in buying from the shops or prefer buying from their home destination/airport.

I hope the sales figures will go up marginally by increasing three to four kilograms of extra baggage allowance.

Free food for jobless

All those who have benevolent hearts could help like the restaurant that offers free food for jobless residents (‘Letters to the editor: An opportunity to help others in Dubai’, Gulf News, January 23). Citing this example, we should be able to convince our neighbourhood restaurants to start similar initiatives by offering either full or partial sponsorship by individuals or groups of friends or relatives. For instance, a group of friends or relatives could contribute Dh500 per month collectively to a modest restaurant for this noble cause that should cover a one-time meal for about 25 job seekers. If the restaurant would contribute equally, the number doubles.

Similarly, one could find out from the neighbourhood grocery stores that supplies on credit to low income or poor families, if they have any long unpaid outstanding bills, then we could settle such bills. It would be a great relief to such poor families. The grocery that extended credit to such families could help in identifying deserving families to avoid misuse of such initiatives.

Islam puts great importance on charity and God promises to return our generosity of such amounts spent in charity.

A friendly place for all

To me, Dubai is the friendliest destination for all (‘UAE ranked as world’s most Muslim-friendly destination’, Gulf News, January 23). It’s a place where you find respect, honesty and, on top of all, justice.

No surprise!

Well, of course the UAE is the world’s most Muslim-friendly destination. There are countries that could have once rivalled this ranking at one time, but many of those places have suffered greatly in recent years.

Old news!

This doesn’t frighten me much to learn about burnt toast being bad for you (‘Is your toast killing you?’, Gulf News, January 24). The report also advises not to keep raw potatoes in the fridge, but no one does that anyway. Everyone knows a cool dark place is best. As for the rest, just remember it was the food scientists who also said margarine was good and eggs were bad and look how wrong they were.

Are we surprised?

What went wrong is that there’s an egomaniacal, narcissistic reality television star utterly inexperienced and unqualified in the White House (‘Trump’s rocky start troubles even his top aides’, Gulf News, January 24). I give him no more than six months before he does something so egregious that Congress yanks him out.

There’s no problem

There is nothing wrong with US President Donald Trump. He knows what he did and the people who cannot accept defeat are always doing wrong to pull him down.

Supporting clean energy

It’s an innovative idea to install 1,213 solar panels on the rooftop of an office in Al Quoz to produce 497,000 kWh of electricity annually, which can power 50 households (Private rooftop solar power installation opens in Al Quoz’, Gulf News, January 24). The initiative of Shams Dubai will boost the clean energy concept. As we all know, sun is the primary source of energy and research and, as the article states, two minutes of sun can provide energy for one year.

Now more countries are into solar energy and in future, I do hope the technology will develop in such a way that we power our gadgets, such as mobile phones and all household appliances with their own solar panels. Energy conservation should be our prime concern and it should be clean energy so that fossil fuels and carbon dioxide emissions are eliminated and we can strive for sustainable development and a clean environment.

The support of the Dubai authorities and Dubai municipality is commendable. Let this be a role model for other private sector enterprises in the UAE so that more renewable energy can be generated in this region to have clean and healthy environment.

