In 2016 I learnt that every day is a blessing

Every day is a blessing

The year began with a bang in my head with a rocking dream to accomplish many of the items on my bucket list. The list is definitely endless, with losing weight, learning a new skill, reading more books, fuelling my passion and many more. We, as a family, were recuperating from my daughter’s ankle fracture in December 2015 with the hope that 2016 would be a year to remember and it sure was! I realised that there were a few items on my bucket list that miraculously got ticked off.

On the flip side, there were many instances, which I never in my wildest dreams thought I could ever achieve, building on my relations with my friends, connecting with God above and, yes, a deep connection with myself.

I lost a few of my dear friends, I saw some of my friends bounce back from the deep abyss and smile once again. I learnt to express the joy of being thankful for everything and believe in daily affirmations and accept that every day with its peaks and valleys is beautiful in its own unique way.

From Ms Shalini Menezes

UAE

Travel and family

It’s been a good year for me. I was able to travel to the US and my mother came here to the UAE to spend a long holiday here.

From Ms Noel Pauig

Abu Dhabi

Facebook comment

My second child

It has been one of the best years for me because I gave birth to my second child, a beautiful baby girl this year. And now I have a lot more memories to cherish from this year.

From Ms Demaika Hussain

UAE

Facebook comment

Not much happened

For me 2016 was a very ordinary year. It came and left without any memorable events. The busy daily schedule still did not give me ample time to relax and enjoy this year. With having no specific resolution for the year, nothing great was accomplished. Life went on very normal

From Mr S. K. Mehta

Dubai

Got married!

On New Year’s Eve last year I was traveling to India from Dubai to start my medical internship and prepare for my Masters. In February, I organised the first Eco Summit in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh in India. Someone there liked me enough to propose marriage. We were engaged in April and we got married on Christmas Eve!

I’ve changed my plan for my Masters entirely. God gave me a blessed 2016 and my new husband has been a life changing gift.

From Dr Fatima Khan

UAE

Our first baby

For me 2016 will always remain a special year for me and for my wife because we were blessed with a baby boy and the experience of having a little angel in our lives has been overwhelming and filled with joy. Having our first baby is one of the memorable moments and a life transforming experience.

We were experiencing every day, week and month of 2016 with great enjoyment waiting for the baby’s birth. The year to remember as we entered parenthood.

It’s a milestone in our life and I thank God for giving us our beautiful baby. My boy joined me here at Christmas with my wife.

From Mr Jos Cardozo

Dubai

Managing the challenges

Every year end, we start thinking about how the year was and how will be the year coming up. For me 2016 has been wonderful – not just on a personal front, but also for the sake of many. It is always said that when we think and do good for others, it is always repaid by God in one way or another. My aim has always been to do good to others and to society. This year has not only helped me climb up the ladder of success professionally, but also the satisfaction of helping quite a few people find themselves internally and believe in their capabilities. All of whom today are successful in one way or the other.

Apart from this, Dubai is a place where you never stop dreaming and wish for your dreams to come true. Dubai itself has grown so much during the last one and half decades.

All in all, 2016 has been quite good and I take this opportunity to wish everyone an even happier 2017. Challenges are always there, but it is the way we react to these challenges that makes or breaks us.

From Mr Balaji Bhushan

Dubai

A serious year

This year was a challenging year. It was a struggle to make ends meet, given the tough circumstances around. It was more a year of sadness, condolences and an opportunity to reflect, plan and make many serious decisions. It was also a year of adaptation, as many variables changed in our daily life, whether it be in business or personal fronts. I will remember 2016 most for its most disastrous effect on me - insane weight gain born out of frustration. However, I take all of that as a solid base for a hopeful rebound into 2017.

From Mr Daoud

UAE

An exciting year!

My 2016 was an exciting year. I’ve been to Turkey, Egypt and Bangkok, Thailand to shoot television commercials, while a lot are complaining about slow business, I was surprised that the opposite happened to me. Aside from a few hiccups here and there, the media world gave me interesting insight into new aspects and concepts, one of the short films I produced and directed here in the UAE went to the semi-finals in Bangladesh International Film Festival and it was accepted at IndieWise Film Festival in Miami, US. So I can’t complain and now I’m looking forward to another exciting year.

From Mr Albert Gayo

Dubai

A tough year, but not bad

It was not a great year - neither personally or professionally. Albeit besides the major setbacks, there were several positive highlights this year. I got fitter through my group exercise classes and my excellent gym instructors. I cooked at home more often as well. I got to see my daughter grow into a smart young girl with affinity for singing and swimming. I also got to travel and spend more time with friends and family.

From Ms Soumiya Hussain

UAE

New heights in my career

My efforts towards connecting the universe were a big success! I had excellent gatherings with who’s who in Dubai and in the Indian cities of Delhi, Chandigarh, and Patiala. I had a lot of interactions with start-up business, students, entrepreneurs and activities involving them. I met many alumni one-to-one, through video and with other communication methods. I took my career to another height, surpassing all earlier successes and achievements. The same is true for my daughter and wife. In all very satisfactory year.

From Mr Sanjay Gupta

UAE

A tragic year

I belong to the Southern part of India, but I’m working and settled in Dubai. We had severe floods in Chennai, India and due to which we lost our house and all our belongings. Hence we all knew that the start of 2016 was going to be gloomy. Adding to that, I had a big tragedy when my father, who was 85 years old, was diagnosed with brain cancer and struggled for the first months of the year and died in March.

Due to the above, I lost my mother who was 78 years old. My mother’s mother of 94 years old was left to be taken care and hence I had to take a very strategic call of relocating my entire family – my wife from Dubai, her mother and grandmother from Chennai to Bengaluru, India where I have my own home. Now at the end of the year, I am shuttling between Dubai to Chennai to Bengaluru and now being pressurised to return back to Bengaluru to join my family for whom my presence is badly needed. I hope and pray 2017 to be less eventful.

From Mr C. S. Ravi

Dubai

Good and bad

It was good and bad for me. Good, because I got the patent pending for my line of baby clothes, but it was bad because my sister had her leg amputated earlier this month.

From Ms Susie Marx

UAE

Facebook comment

All is well that ends well

This year has been an amalgamation of some eventful, some mundane, some memorable and a few not-so-good experiences. Eventful and memorable, as my children did exceptionally well in their careers, getting promotions and accolades. As for me, I got a big boost for my creativity that resulted in gaining appreciation, recognition and acknowledgement that I consider as a priceless treasure trove.

But they say that good and unsavoury things go hand-in-hand. I, too, experienced this as there were a few hitches and glitches in my life. I had to hang my boots a few months ago, there was a period of uncertainty in my husband’s job and the thought of relocating bothered me to such an extent that I fell ill. I felt drained out emotionally and psychologically.

But, all is well that ends well. As we usher in a brand new year, things are looking brighter. There is new hope, cheer and contentment in my life. I savour the good experiences and take the unsavoury ones in my stride for I have realised that challenges and crises make us stronger.

From Ms Jayashree Kulkarni

Abu Dhabi

Accepting life’s situations

During 2016, I completed one year at a digital media advertising agency in Pakistan as a client service executive and part of the agency’s strategy team overlooking the client’s digital operations and campaigns. As a writer, I reached a number of milestones this year. First, my short story was published in May. Second, my debut science fiction novel has gone into publishing. However, having my 300th article published in print was another momentous literary achievement of my writing career. I also had my illustrations developed for my upcoming book, a collection of Urdu stories for children. Moreover, in 2016, I realised that letting go of my ego to accept and surrender to life’s situations will give me the inner freedom to live in peace.

From Mr M. Omar Iftikhar

Karachi, Pakistan

Lots to get done

This year was a mini roller coaster ride for me. Due to the fluctuations in the market, my job was pretty hectic, but I am glad that I had a job to hold on to. As my son had to get enrolled in school for next year, a few months went by as I was looking for admissions. He got through in kindergarten and he will be starting a new chapter of his life next year in April 2017.

I had my grandmother come down from India earlier this year and it was a great family get together. To finish off this year on a good note we went down to India for a family holiday and I was also able to attend my cousin’s wedding.

Looking forward to a great 2017 and for some new developments professionally and personally.

From Ms Nazia

UAE

Feeling fortunate

With the year 2016 coming to a close in a few days to come, first and foremost I want to pray to give thanks for another great year of blessings. Most of the people my age have been pinned down with debts, problems, sickness and death of loved ones. Others, have had job losses for one reason or some unexpected situation.

For me and my family, this is another year of great endeavours. Working in Dubai for nine years is not that easy, being away from home and missing all the things we all do during holiday seasons and for birthdays, but we still managed to communicate. We still support each other through trying moments, be it my situation in Dubai or their problems in the Philippines.

My company, since I started working in Dubai in 2007 is still the same company I am with today. The trust I have earned has no equivalent currency conversion and it is something I have been praying to keep me steady to where I am until I finally go home for good next year. Thank you, year 2016 and looking forward to a great 2017.

From Ms Ma Teresa Sanchez Edpan

Dubai

Editor’s note: Is there a news report that you feel strongly about? Something that has to be addressed in the community and requires resolution? Email us on readers@gulfnews.com. You can also post a comment on our Facebook page or tweet to us @GNReaders.