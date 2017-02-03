Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - 29/1/17 Switzerland's Roger Federer consoles Spain's Rafael Nadal after winning his Men's singles final match . REUTERS/Edgar Su

How two rivals are supposed to be

The Swiss maestro, Roger Federer became tennis’s greatest player on Sunday after winning the nail biting, edge-of-the-seat record-extending finals in Melbourne, Australia (‘I just drove myself forward’, Gulf News, January 30). It was one of the best matches in a long time where two of the sport’s greatest legends played each other, displaying amazing sportsmanship, grace, class and histrionics. Neither Federer nor Rafael Nadal ever thought that they would be in the finals as both were plagued by injuries for most of last year. But their determination, strong will power, drive, focus and never-say-die attitude made it possible for them to reach the milestone. Nadal was ever-gracious in his defeat and full of praise for his rival.

Federer defied age and accomplished stupendous success. His 18th Grand Slam win speaks volumes of his sterling qualities. In a career full of highlights, ‘a commendable milestone’ is how one can describe his triumph. His ability to motivate himself and drive forward is what sets him apart from others. In his award ceremony speech Federer said: “There are no draws in tennis, but tonight, I would have been happy to share this trophy with Rafa.”

It’s a testimony of his greatest qualities as a fine human being. It was a surreal match that showed how sports rivalries are supposed to be.

From Ms Jayashree Kulkarni

Abu Dhabi

A boost for morale

Congratulations to Federer, the emperor of tennis, for winning his 18th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, which he has been waiting for nearly five years! No one would have expected him to make such a dramatic return to such a form, that too after six months of rest, in international tennis to lift the Grand Slam trophy. This win against his nemesis, Nadal, would definitely boost his morale to add a couple of slams this year. We wish Federer the best.

From Mr N. V. Krishnan

Chennai, India

Animal treatment speaks volumes

Having a good attitude towards the people around us starts with having a good attitude to animals (‘Abu Dhabi Pet Festival to raise awareness on animal welfare’, Gulf News, January 30). If someone can’t treat an innocent animal well, then what does that say about how a person treats others?

From Ms Yevgeniya Valer’evna Sergeyeva

UAE

Facebook comment

Adopt!

First ban pet shops and encourage people to adopt the thousands of abandoned dogs and cats. That’s the best way to raise awareness.

From Ms Sangeetha Bhaskaran

UAE

Facebook comment

Trump needs to learn from the past

Gulf News’ editorial was apt, vivid and striking, as it speaks loud and clear about the greatness of America in the past and how it was able to protect human dignity in the whole world (‘America’s greatness is bigger than Trump’, Gulf News, January 30). The order of US President Donald Trump barring refugees and targeting Muslims from seven nations was indeed a sad development, which should be protested by all the right thinking nations of the world. Patrick Henry, the governor of the US state of Virginia in 1775, said: “Give me liberty or give me death!”

Trump should bear in mind the teachings of the former US President Abraham Lincoln who gave priority to a man’s freedom and dignity. The great American nation had always tried to protect the fundamental rights and natural freedom of human beings. One hopes that Trump will keep all these while going and outdoing whatever former US President Barack Obama has done.

From Mr Thomas Matthew Parackel

Kerala, India

The solution for a sustainable future

Part of the UAE’s goal to achieve a sustainable future is to ensure zero waste to landfill by the year 2030. In an effort to accomplish this, recycling boxes are placed in some residential areas. However, difficult access and the inconvenience of sorting and delivering the recycling material to these boxes can deter many from contributing towards this goal. The process, therefore, needs to be better integrated with our daily lives.

An ideal solution is to mandate that future high-rise buildings be equipped with smart garbage chutes that sort plastic, paper, glass and general waste by providing the user with a disposal selection option. This saves residents’ time and effort by eliminating the need to carry heavy bags of recycling material to the recycling boxes outside their buildings and brings the goal a step closer to home.

From Mr Faraz Luqman Bilgrami

Sharjah

Hoping for better days

With India’s Union Budget presented by the Finance Minister on February 1, as a common man and pensioner, my first wish was a reduction in income tax rates and an increase in the tax saving limit to at least 250,000 (Dh13,500) to 300,000 rupees (Dh16200). During the past year, the term deposit rates in nationalised banks have come down drastically. The present rate of six to seven per cent is pittance, as compared to 10 per cent or more interest earned in 2015. At the same time, more than the income tax, is the service tax of 15 per cent that is making a big hole in our monthly budget. Ironically, there is a chance to increase the service tax to 16 per cent, which would be a blow to the common man. To be frank, none of the service oriented establishments, especially Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and the banks, are getting worse. Take the example of BSNL, who has recently boasted of giving free calls between 9pm and 7am and on Sundays. At the same time, such calls are not free during festival days and even a day earlier. Is this called service?

I feel these service charges should be dispensed with or reduced to a maximum of eight per cent. Moreover, instead of freebies given by political leaders on the eve of elections, every state and the central government should come out with free medical insurance for every family. I hope to see better days in 2017 at least.

From Mr N. Mahadevan

Mylapore, India

Passengers suffering

The passengers flying from Abu Dhabi to Chittagong, Bangladesh are suffering a lot due to insufficient flights. The passengers of this route have only one carrier. Its flights are not adequate for passengers. The budget carrier of Abu Dhabi used to run this route earlier, but it stopped its services due to their schedule. If Etihad Airways starts its services to this route, it will be a great relief for the passengers. I hope the concerned authority will look into this issue.

From Mr M. A. Mannan

Abu Dhabi

Administrators make a difference

A country’s development is purely based on the team of administrators who give good advice to its leader, which has been proved successfully in many countries like India, the US, the UK, Germany, France, Australia and Singapore.

At times, false advice creates panic among people, which can be seen recently in the US with the immigration ban. Before implementing any policy, whether it is for national interests or bilateral ties, administrators should be careful to analyse the pros and cons of any ordinance before implementing. They are the main people responsible for the welfare of their people in all aspects, especially education and healthcare.

Give due respect for educated citizens in order to retain them in the country and not to encourage migrating to other countries for better living. Administrations should create the atmosphere for better living and compensate the same benefits that others offer for the educated class. For this, administrators should have consciousness to serve their people with no corrupt motives. If once this type of methodology is implemented in all countries, people wouldn’t have to worry about their future or bother to migrate to other countries. I am confident that this concept will catch up in India and the rest of the world also. Every country deserves to have calm, peace, prosperity and a terror-free world.

From Mr K. Ragavan

Bengaluru, India

