How do we protect women in Nigeria?

I will never forget about the hundreds of girls that have gone missing in Nigeria to Boko Haram. Recently, two small girls carried out a suicide bomb attack in a market in Nigeria. They were only seven and eight years old. Women being used as child soldiers, as slaves and much worse rarely make their way back home again. There doesn’t seem to be anything we can do about it. In the regions they are kept in Nigeria, they are so well protected that no one can get to them or they become so brainwashed that they won’t leave.

There have been cases of the local authorities in Nigeria knowing where kidnapped women might be, but those areas are inaccessible as the militants have more loyalty from the civilians in those areas than the authorities. The Nigerian government has a long way to go to end their own issues of bribery, violence and corruption in order to win the support of the people. That’s assuming that enough powerful people in the Nigerian government even want those practices to stop.

Once I was in a taxi with a Nigerian man and he told me that journalists get killed in his country. This entire conversation made me think about the brave journalists that do risk their lives to report the news and deliver a reasonable amount of transparency from a dangerous area.

Whether through drug dependency and abuse, many women are brainwashed into staying. This is tragic. It happens to children in many parts of Africa and retrieving the child from deep down inside a brainwashed child soldier is a tough task. Who knows how those two young girls were coerced to carry out the Boko Haram attack. Maybe they weren’t even coerced at all.

The Nigerian government needs to focus on gaining support in other areas of the country in order to save their people from these vicious militants.

- The reader is a student based in Dubai.