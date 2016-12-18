Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

How do we protect women in Nigeria?

The government needs to be cleaned up and the trust of the people needs to be earned

Gulf News
 

I will never forget about the hundreds of girls that have gone missing in Nigeria to Boko Haram. Recently, two small girls carried out a suicide bomb attack in a market in Nigeria. They were only seven and eight years old. Women being used as child soldiers, as slaves and much worse rarely make their way back home again. There doesn’t seem to be anything we can do about it. In the regions they are kept in Nigeria, they are so well protected that no one can get to them or they become so brainwashed that they won’t leave.

There have been cases of the local authorities in Nigeria knowing where kidnapped women might be, but those areas are inaccessible as the militants have more loyalty from the civilians in those areas than the authorities. The Nigerian government has a long way to go to end their own issues of bribery, violence and corruption in order to win the support of the people. That’s assuming that enough powerful people in the Nigerian government even want those practices to stop.

Once I was in a taxi with a Nigerian man and he told me that journalists get killed in his country. This entire conversation made me think about the brave journalists that do risk their lives to report the news and deliver a reasonable amount of transparency from a dangerous area.

Whether through drug dependency and abuse, many women are brainwashed into staying. This is tragic. It happens to children in many parts of Africa and retrieving the child from deep down inside a brainwashed child soldier is a tough task. Who knows how those two young girls were coerced to carry out the Boko Haram attack. Maybe they weren’t even coerced at all.

The Nigerian government needs to focus on gaining support in other areas of the country in order to save their people from these vicious militants.

- The reader is a student based in Dubai.

More from Letters

tags from this story

Nigeria
follow this tag on MGNNigeria
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayLetters

tags

Nigeria
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Letters

We, as drivers, aren’t being safe enough
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party