Give India the respect and dignity it deserves

Give India the respect it deserves

It was painful to read in Gulf News about how several Indians disrespected the national anthem by not standing and instead kept seated in the theatre at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) (‘Film festival hit by national anthem row’, Gulf News, December 14). The supporters’ argument was that the theatre is a place where people go for entertainment and not to obey the rules and adhere to them, in spite of the Supreme Court’s order.

The motto behind it is to make our countrymen understand and feel that they are part of the nation. It’s painful to read that our own countrymen have arguments about our own country’s respect and dignity.

From Mr Narendra Sadhwani

Dubai

Strong decisions

We Indians gave Congress so many chances, why not Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (‘India’s demonetisation drive’, Gulf News, December 14)? It’s not like there weren’t any scams or loots when Congress was the ruling party. So yes to Modi. Every decision has its effects that doesn’t mean it’s not right as per one’s perspective. It takes time and sometimes you need to take strong decisions for a better tomorrow.

From Mr Nikhil James

Dubai

Facebook comment

We don’t want cashless!

Okay, so now tell me, Mr Nikhil James, how do the affected in the Chennai, India cyclone go do their daily shopping? No electricity, no credit card machines, no change for currency, that’s only talking about one such instance. How about telling me how the middle or low income groups go about doing their purchases, pay school or electricity bills? We don’t want a cashless economy.

In India it’s been more than a month. I know many families who are not able to withdraw money for their daily needs. Those who talk rubbish should go stand in the queues for a few days, leaving your job. Then you will know the pain. Do you think the lower class has that black money stashed under their pillow?

From Mr Sam Bay

UAE

Facebook comment

Modi’s priorities

Modi only cares for the rich. At least during the Congress party rule no one had to suffer. This foolish decision has made everyone suffer except the rich. Next election he will be kicked out.

From Mr Govind Agr

UAE

Facebook comment

Need of the hour

India stands with Modi. I’m not denying that there are a lot of inconveniences being faced by the common people, but seeing it’s a long term benefit, this move is the need of the hour.

From Ms Amna Kiani

UAE

Facebook comment

Economy destroyed

Modi has already been given a chance, now the economy is destroyed. He as a prime minister gets only one chance.

From Mr Muneeb Zargar

UAE

Facebook comment

Risk for the country

The problem is that it’s not just one man taking a risk to give a chance, it’s the whole country at risk – billions of people’s lives. The cyclone in Chennai means there is no electricity, no cashless machines, no money and no food. How will people survive?

From Mr Dawood Shaik

UAE

Facebook comment

Stand with Modi!

As Indians, we need to stand with Modi! It’s tough to stand in an ATM queue, but it’s worth it. It’s not going to make any changes for those who have black money in foreign accounts, but at least it will clean out the black money that’s under their beds and in their cupboards in India.

From Ms Nisha Vetrivel

Dubai

Facebook comment

Reckless driving

There have been many cases of reckless driving in the UAE and what’s even more disturbing is the fact that people like taking pictures and selfies at high speeds (‘Legal driving age in Dubai to remain 18’, Gulf News, December 13). Many even text their friends. Many of these accidents are caused by youngsters who are new to driving as they get easily distracted and are not focused. Another huge cause for reckless driving is tailgating, disobeying the traffic rules or staying too close to the car in front of you.

There are several downfalls we see for reckless driving such as fatal injuries to the driver or the pedestrian, paying fines, getting driver’s licences confiscated, getting black points based on the accident that was caused. We can avoid accidents by paying attention on the road, looking twice before crossing the road, obeying the traffic rules while driving and by spreading awareness about reckless driving. We should also know our surroundings well and should have a keen eye on what’s going on around us. I think that correcting our driving habits will be a tough job, but not an impossible one.

From Mr B. V. S. Saket

Dubai

Inspiring person

Waiting eagerly to watch Aamir Khan’s new movie Dangal in Qatar (Facebook live: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is in Dubai to promote his movie Dangal’, Gulf News, December 13). Khan really is an inspiration to all those who gained weight and wanted to lose it.

From Mr Sajeed Shaikh

UAE

Facebook comment

This is dangerous

How anyone can say that it is safe to jump onto a moving treadmill is beyond me (‘Woman suffers friction burns during gym class’, Gulf News, December 13). It may be routine practice worldwide (although, I don’t think it is), but I am sure the manufacturer of the treadmill did not intend for a user to start on a moving treadmill. Otherwise, the safety operating procedures and measures would be apparent. Working in health and safety and being from the UK, there would be a compensation case to answer and possibly other actions.

From Mr Ed Dawson

UAE

Facebook comment

Unheard of

It sounds like an unqualified fitness instructor. I am a certified trainer from the US and I can tell you that I have never heard of any coach telling someone to jump onto a treadmill while it is going.

From Ms Aisha Syed

Dubai

Facebook comment

Dhoni is still the best

It is really unfortunate that some of the past cricketers are insisting that it is time for Virat Kohli to lead in all forms of cricket. I feel our present One Day International (ODI) and T20 captain, M. S. Dhoni is the most successful captain in all formats. Since he preferred to quit Test cricket Kohli was handed over the Test cricket captain title. Dhoni is still the best keeper captain in ODI and T20 and he should be allowed to continue at least till the Champions Trophy next year. For the World Cup there is still two and half years, so let us wait and see what plans Dhoni has. If he is unable to lead the team, like in the case of Test, he will be the first to hand over the reins to Kohli and quit gracefully.

From Mr N. Mahadevan

Mylapore, India

Editor’s note: Is there a news report that you feel strongly about? Something that has to be addressed in the community and requires resolution? Email us on readers@gulfnews.com. You can also post a comment on our Facebook page or tweet to us @GNReaders.