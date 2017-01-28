Fostering a partnership between two nations

The first visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UAE was in 2015 and it was followed by the visit of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in 2016 (‘Mohammad hails India partnership’, Gulf News, January 25). These visits have significantly given a fillip to the bilateral initiatives between the UAE and India. It is no wonder then that the second visit of the Shaikh Mohammad to India was as the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations, which is a testament on the strengthening ties between the two countries.

We believe that this visit will foster the strategic partnership in select key areas like trade and investment, ordinance, energy and technology. The decision to invest 75 billion USD (Dh275 billion) in India’s infrastructure over the long term by the UAE authorities will not only boost India’s economy, but also encourage employment opportunities. The visit also sees bilateral defence ties, sharing of intelligence, coordination with security agencies, which will strengthen efforts to counter terrorism and illegal channels of remittances.

From Mr Promoth Manghat

UAE

A great beginning

Shaikh Mohammad was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in India on January 26. Both governments signed 16 agreements on the occasion for mutual benefits. Abu Dhabi has declared that it will stand with India in its concerted efforts to wipe out terrorism and establish durable peace in all the troubled regions. It augurs well that these two nations have decided to march together as active partners of progress.

From Mr Thomas Matthew Parackel

Muvattupuzha, India

Such generosity

This is a great donation to Indian universities, which will help our younger generation who are studying (‘Khalifa Foundation donates $2m medical equipment to AMU’, Gulf News, January 23). We as Indians are thankful to the Khalifa Foundation for all the support. The UAE is famous for worldwide donations, charity and several other ways of helping. May God give more prosperity and good health to the UAE rulers.

From Mr Mohammad Naeem

UAE

Facebook comment

Proud of my country

Each nerve in the body feels freed from the strenuous routine of the world once the gentle hands of our mother’s pat our heads (‘Indigenous fighter jet set to make Republic Day debut’, Gulf News, January 24). The warmth of her embrace is inexplicable and indescribable. It’s an energy that invigorates your heart and soul. Doesn’t each person who has left their country ponder on the reminiscences of their mothers? A mother is the epitome of love and sacrifice, who doesn’t expect anything in return. She not only forgives, but stands with open hands to welcome the prodigal son.

Any individual would know the value of their individuality when they return to their native land as she stands with open hands to greet the one who left her. My land, India, is the land of colour, love and culture. It is like a family where there are differences, but still united. We are all different, but we are one! My motherland might not have provided me with all facilities, but it has given me the breath of life and individuality. In return, what have I done?

Only a country that has peace can create citizens who are positive, creative and innovative. This is how a country builds individuals. Individuals build a society and a society builds the world. Isn’t the motherland important to an individual and the world?

As my country celebrated her 68th Republic Day, I feel proud that she is invincible.

From Ms Mini Pushpakaran

Dubai

A noble cause

Sachin Joshi, a young renowned educationist from Nashik, India is well known for his innovation in the field of education (‘Education on Wheels’ goes places ‘, Gulf News, January 22). He is a man with a passion and a mission of spreading literacy among underprivileged children. Many slum dwellers’ children either do not go to school or are dropouts as they have to work along with their parents to make ends meet.

I am deeply inspired by the thought that if a poor boy cannot come to school for education, education must go to him. Joshi founded the first mobile school with the noble aim of giving every child in poverty stricken areas the kind of education that will help him/her gain knowledge, confidence, develop creativity, imagination, social skills and shaping their future.

The modus operandi of his school is of a different kind. It does not use conventional methods. Instead, he makes sure to engage the children in live experiences, demonstrations and other lively methods. This methodology has reaped fruits as many children have developed a love for school and have become literate. His personally designed van, which is well equipped with a television, computer and library, have aroused curiosity among children.

Joshi’s passion for literacy and belief in how actions speak louder than words has made a difference in many an impoverished child’s life. His mission has proven to be a beacon for them, as it brings hope, cheer and stability in their lives.

From Ms Jayashree Kulkarni

Abu Dhabi

After protesting a ban

The government tried to ban this practice of bull-taming because it involved the mistreatment of bulls (‘Two killed in Indian bull-taming festival’, Gulf News, January 23). The people protested the ban and now two have been gored to death!

From Ms Cassandra Sandra

UAE

Facebook comment

Spoiled a peaceful protest

Kudos to students and youngsters for their six-day victory on Jallikattu, the bull-taming festival. No doubt the peaceful demonstration lost its sheen due to the mingling of some fringe elements, who were keen to gain some political mileage and disturb the peaceful protesters. The policemen, who were supportive and cooperative for the first five days, were left with no other alternative, but to take protective measures, which spoiled the image of the students. Anyway, hats off to India’s Tamil Nadu chief minister, who in consultation with the centre, took a firm decision to pass the ordinance to soothe the feelings of the protesters. Unfortunately, it was the students, office goers and shop owners, who were left stranded on the roads. It is now up to the police force to unearth the real troublemakers, who were instrumental in spoiling the names of the peaceful protesters.

From Mr N. Viswanathan

Coimbatore, India

It’s a tradition!

It’s an extremely old tradition that happens yearly in a village every January. Farmers in the Tamil community celebrate their festival. One day they will have the bull-controlling games, showing their strength and it happens only for one minute.

People die in many different sports, like diving, skiing, swimming, car racing, bike racing, wrestling and boxing. Even in Kerala, India, they use elephants in temples and sometimes they get angry and kill people.

It’s a courageous sport played by village people. Jallikattu is our traditional event. The rest of the days of the year, they take care of that bull.

From Mr Kennedy Prakash

Dubai

Facebook comment

We need to progress

We have to modernise ourselves and stop these primitive activities in an otherwise beautiful culture. We will forever remain uncivilised if we continue with barbaric superstitious acts.

There are lot of contradictions in certain cultures that hinder modernisation.

From Mr E. A.

UAE

Facebook comment

