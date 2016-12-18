Fire safety: Act responsible to feel safe

There are so many factors to consider when it comes to accidents like these (‘Fire put out at Palm Jumeirah, no injuries’, Gulf News, December 14). Of course, safety for all in the area is the main priority. Knowing the safety rules and policies the authorities have imposed strictly during the construction of these buildings, there’s no doubt that safety for all is a priority in their minds. We have to look at ourselves, too. As the residents of a certain place, are we following safety precautionary measures while living in an apartment or villa? We have to also follow the rules set by the building and be very mindful of our own safety. Even if we say that we are in the safest building in the world, we don’t have a care for whatever we are doing inside our place. All safety measures taught to us will be for nothing. Act safely to feel safe at all times.

From Ms Lynne Dhense

UAE

Facebook comment

Great job, UAE!

Well done to Dubai Civil Defence for their work putting out this apartment building fire! Fires in tall buildings must be very hard to deal with, but they are well trained and have the best equipment available to them. Great news that no public or emergency service staff were injured.

From Mr Ian Sanders

UAE

Facebook comment

Better not to lie at all

A lie is a lie and there is no such thing as a white lie (‘How tiny fibs snowball into big lies’, Gulf News, December 1). Yes, one may choose not to reveal the truth depending on circumstances like health and safety issues or things that cannot be told to children. But once we choose to lie, we inculcate in our children that it is okay to lie to suit our needs. Different people have different areas where they draw a line. So, how do we choose if a fib is affecting us or not. To one it may be a small thing, but to others it’s a big thing. So it’s better not to lie at all.

From Ms Mahnaaz Shaikh

UAE

Facebook comment

Street performers bring joy

Of course street performers should be allowed to perform (Poll analysis: A fine line between street musician and beggar’, Gulf News, November 18). Thousands of performers travel around the world and share the most incredible physical, musical and artistic talents with anyone who will watch. It is inspirational, entertaining, heart-warming and it brings people together to share a moment with each other every day. Let’s be clear, street performances are not begging, but instead, they are a neutral way of presenting art. If you go to a theatre to see a movie, you may not like the movie, but you’ve already paid! With street performers, you can enjoy the show, but it’s not until the end of the show that you decide what that piece of entertainment was worth for you. Street performers are available to everyone who can see them and it is the best way to get experience at your own particular talent. It is about the freedom to express your art and love for the community! Allow street performers to flourish in your streets and you will see the joy they bring with them!

From Ms Dawn Monette

UAE

Changing a life

Amazing doctors in India – and the whole country to be honest – for helping this poor woman have the opportunity to have this surgery (‘Egyptian woman, reported to weigh 500kg, to fly to Mumbai for weight-loss surgery’, Gulf News, December 10). What wonderful human beings of-fering her this life changing chance. I pray for her full recovery and for a much brighter future.

From Ms Sheren Abbas

Dubai

Facebook comment

Why not fly to Egypt?

I am happy that he wants to help her, but wouldn’t it be easier if he went to Egypt and performed the surgery in one of the hospitals? Even if it’s about medical equipment, it’s likely easier to transport them.

From Ms Amira Seddighi

UAE

Facebook comment

The challenges

God bless the Indian doctors that will assist this girl. What a challenge it will be to help this woman travel by plane. If she is unable to walk and unlikely to fit into a regular cabin, this is a serious hurdle.

From Mr Salam Jaber

Dubai

Facebook comment

They’ll figure it out

This is most challenging part of operation. Let them figure it out. She cannot walk and she weighs 500kg, meaning the real challenge is to transport her.

From Mr Bhavin Surti

UAE

Facebook comment

Voters have no clue

Analysing the demonetisation issue in India, the commentator, Amulya Ganguli, thinks that the Time magazine’s nomination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the person of the year is a morale booster for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)! Even BJP thinks so (‘Will Modi’s popularity save him when the votes are counted?’, Gulf News, December 11). What does Time Magazine know about the mess the demonetisation has brought to the country as a whole and to the common man in particular? Ganguli admits that “former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s government did better in the early years of his tenure” and goes on arguing that he shifted from growth populism.

What Modi as a prime minister did in his two and a half years to bring back black money, a promise he made several times during his campaign? What did he do with the list of 264 Indians who have stashed black money in foreign banks?

Writers like Ganguli have many reasons to celebrate Time Magazine’s nomination (though the final prize went to Donald Trump).

Modi and Trump are the know-nothing winners because the voters have no clue! What does Time Magazine have to do with the people of India?

From Mr C. Mohammad

UAE

Strict punishment needed

Although I am glad this woman got seven years for allegedly taking a life, I think she should have gotten a harsher punishment (‘Woman, 61, jailed for starving maid to death in Dubai’, Gulf News, December 13). It doesn’t seem fair. That woman’s life is gone because of this ruthless behaviour.

From Mr Dzeni Babic

UAE

Facebook comment

How did she get a maid?

If she had a previous criminal record with maids, who allowed her to process yet another visa to this maid? She should have be banned from having any a long time ago by the sounds of it.

From Ms Leena Amiri

Dubai

Facebook comment

Taken a life

She has taken the life of the poor woman, who may have been a mother of some children, a wife, a daughter of a family.

From Mr Shiranthi Kumari

UAE

Facebook comment

No humanity

Remember that many others might be facing similar issues that we don’t even know about. They might be going through the same or facing more harassment. It’s my view that such bosses if caught should be given heavier penalties or punishment to scare away even those who would have done the same.

From Ms G. N. S.

UAE

Facebook comment

