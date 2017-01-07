Facebook debate: The right to disconnect

Learn to focus first

I am almost laughing out loud that having time off your mobile at home is an issue! Employees must first learn to switch off their phones during work timings. Office workers are wasting many hours and losing their concentration on work due to social media distractions.

From Mr C. Thakur

UAE

Can’t be separated

Work is part of private life. If you are successful at work, most probably you can achieve a successful private life. For this, dedication is imperative. So I think people should try to manage both at the same time without separation. The reverse also should be applicable if the situation demands.

From Ms Hayat H.

UAE

Not a good idea

Nowadays, without a mobile phone, one feels not whole in the workplace. Be it through SMS or WhatsApp, messages reach to concerned staff easily. No, I don’t think it’s a good idea to disconnect.

From Ms Nima U.

UAE

It’s not shameful…

Maybe we’re not all entrepreneurs who decided to throw our lives into our business. We should be able to choose our family and our lives before our work after hours. You can’t shame people into not working at all hours.

From Ms Nilima

Sharjah

Work never stops

This is the issue I am facing now at my workplace. I might leave the office after a long day, but the work never stops. We are always meant to be available. If we aren’t, then there will be consequences.

From Mr Salawu Kenny Salaht

Dubai

Not worth it

I think it’s crazy that a company would try to make employees work after hours. I would never work with such a company.

From Mr Kehaf Bhat

Dubai

Can’t simply quit

Some people don’t have the luxury of choosing whether to work with a company that requires you to be on call at all hours. It would be nice to switch off and if we had the option not to, we wouldn’t work for such a company. There’s just no guarantee that there’s another job out there.

From Mr Jason Nelson

UAE

A distant dream

For many employees, the highlight of the day will be switching off from work, to home mode. But in today’s fiercely competitive, economically challenged work scenario, completely disconnecting from work after office hours seems to be a distant dream. Many employees feel that if they have to stay in the race and scale the rungs of success, then constant interaction, checking mails and other details is absolutely necessary. Many a time, employees use their own discretion when they do not want to switch off their mobile even after they come home after work, attending important family functions or on holiday. They feel they are duty-bound to do so. By doing so, employees become stressed, fatigued and less productive. If the workplace has flexible working hours, the environment is amiable and has inspiring leadership, then once in a while going that extra mile of keeping the smartphone on is beneficial. It will be rewarding for the employee, even if it is not financial remuneration, to receive appreciation or a pat on the back for the effort.

From Ms Jayashree Kulkarni

Abu Dhabi

Reduces productivity

If I switched off my phone, I would be less productive at work. Half of my mind would be thinking about the messages and missed calls I might have received. Moreover, no one can work continuously, everyone needs a break to refresh themselves. For me, a break is when I can peep into my mobile, quickly get some updates and then go back to work satisfied that all is okay in my personal life, too.

From Ms Sairah Zakir

UAE

Distractions

Employees switch off their phones when they leave from the office in order to make sure there will be no more official distractions in their personal lives.

From Mr Imran Riaz

Dubai

Keep two numbers

People should have at least two mobile numbers, which they can use for personal and official use. Once they switch off from their jobs, they can switch off their official number and use their personal number. This way, their family and friends will be in touch with them.

From Mr Azam Ansari

Dubai

Improve family life

Switching off outside work will lessen stress and improve family life. People in the Gulf are very hardworking and spend so much time at work already. The remaining time outside work should be maximised.

From Ms Nicky Ceralvo

UAE

Pay for time

Make a law that requires an employer to pay an employee every time they call them. The exchange is time for money and a call takes time. The emails and calls will slow down if they cost money.

From Mr John Hamilton

Tulsa, US

