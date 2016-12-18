Facebook debate: The power of the individual

Powerful players

I hope that one day we can come out of this political agenda! As individuals, there isn’t much we can do to stop crises as the most powerful players in the world still have their chess pieces to play.

From Mr Sriharsha Prabhakar

UAE

Educate children

I think it’s important to tell our children the truth about what is happening in certain countries. We fill their heads with fairytales, believing the world is perfect and they grow up thinking there is no need to help anyone.

From Mr Lenny Bune

UAE

Nearly impossible

When a United Nations-like organisation couldn’t succeed in solving the worst ever disastrous situation going on in Syria, as well as in other countries, where human beings are dying like insects, where human lives has no value, how could an individual bring change? This would be close to impossible.

From Mr Qassim Abdullah

Dubai

Help in some way

Every effort is rewarded. Whatever we can manage to do – big or small – will help in some way and might change a life.

From Mr Mohammad Afzal Bintory

UAE

Cannot do much

If the conflicts of interest on a personal level can be avoided, they should be. For example, corruption for personal interests, people can change their attitude. Problems involving a country, like the refugee crisis, abuse and many other issues, only a good administration can control. Overall today, the world is witnessing many conflicts and atrocities. Individuals cannot tackle these problems in my opinion.

From Mr K. Ragavan

Bengaluru, India

Time to unite

It is so sad to see many losing their lives due to religion, culture, power and racism. I think it is time for mankind to unify. Uniting individuals is our only way forward.

From Mr Stanley Bokwe

UAE

Not possible

I really do want to have an answer for this. In the struggle to survive, how is it possible for one to make the change?

From Mr Benjamin Koshy

Dubai

Promote tolerance

Tolerance should be exercised at an individual level. The world will be a better place!

From Mr Sami Khan

Dubai

Contribute in your way

I teach my students to be aware, to understand and accept others. Little steps, but if we could all contribute in some way towards this unification for peace, we can only imagine the possibilities.

From Ms Maxene Dodds

UAE

Efforts made locally

If every individual that isn’t involved in the war could be on the same page in that area where a conflict arises, there can be a solution. The medics or the non-governmental organisations (NGO) who carry out the rescue missions are also full of individuals who are trying their best instead of running away. I wish there was an end to all these conflicts and wars. This is all I can do now, sitting in a different place in the world.

From Ms Krishna Kumari

Abu Dhabi

Power of social media

Social media has a great impact on a lot of things. We see it quite evidently. Any random person imitating a celebrity or anyone making a meme can become an internet sensation the very next day. If these small things can catch the attention of lots of people, why not the other news when it comes to wars, genocide and rash killing? You don’t have to have interest in politics to understand all these sentiments, this is basic humanity.

From Ms Sairah Zakir

UAE

