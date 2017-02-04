Facebook debate: Policies to minimise cancer

We can’t make excuses

The most common method of smoking today is through cigarettes, primarily industrially manufactured, but also hand-rolled from loose tobacco and rolling paper. Today, we are more aware of how bad smoking is for our health. Smoking should be banned or restricted in almost all public places, because it has been shown to be dangerous to health.

The arguments against smoking are well-known. Heart disease, bronchitis and lung cancer have all been linked to it. If you smoke, you have a higher risk of dying from these illnesses, according to US-based Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. This, in itself, is a good reason to leave cigarettes in their packets.

The case for an outright ban on cigarette smoking seems to be very strong. However, there are those who argue to the contrary. They propose a range of arguments, such as cigarettes not being the only products that are lethal to human life. They say that junk food can also have carcinogenic components, and that a ban on cigarettes should also mean a ban on fast-food restaurants that sell junk food. They also argue that it is the right of smokers to choose what they consume, their rights would be compromised by a ban, and that public warnings as to the dangers of smoking should suffice. Others insist that the tobacco industry creates jobs and revenue for the economy.

No matter how strong the arguments of those that oppose an outright ban on cigarette smoking, the hard facts are that smoking kills an unacceptable number of people. The argument that it is within the rights of smokers to choose to smoke is rather moot, considering the fact that nonsmokers die as well, from secondhand smoke. Therefore, an outright ban on cigarette smoking seems to be logical.

From Ms Megna Rajagopal

UAE

Don’t ban, just be stricter

Bad things are bad. They can be banned, but they are a part of some people’s habits. We live in a country that is home to many different people and cultures. We should treat everyone the same way. So we can regulate the habit, by creating stricter regulations and limiting access to cigarettes.

From Mr Anto King

UAE

Leave it to fate

I know people who have suffered from cancer in spite of not smoking even once. There are also people who smoke their entire life and are still going strong. I think it’s fate. It’s all written the day we are born.

From Mr Leons Amlu

UAE

Save lives

Globally, nations should impose strict laws so that there are financial losses for distributors who sell tobacco. This would help stop the issue from the grassroots level. There should be laws for smoking cigarettes, but at the end of the day, it is an individual’s decision. Even if people know it causes cancer, they still use it, so it’s better to impose stringent regulations to save lives.

From Ms Fatima Khushi Ali

UAE

The value of life

Impose stricter laws, because even if one life is saved by the implementation of a law, then heads of states would have fulfilled their obligations as leaders looking out for their people. I love rules, because they make you feel safe. I think saving even one life through this method, is worth it.

From Mr Malik Idrees

Dubai

Help the people

Individuals may not know the risks of smoking. Maybe, at the end of the day, they feel sorry, but they have no other option. So, governments around the world should ban carcinogenic substances. They know better.

From Mr Tarek Ramadan

UAE

Laws serve the future

Leaders are responsible for protecting the public and society. Proactive laws or policies would be the best way to serve the future.

From Mr Ilias Khan

UAE

No law needed

People are mature and they know what they are doing. Maybe they will break the law and still smoke, if such laws are implemented. As long as they are not harming others, I think it is okay not to have any regulations regarding smoking.

From Mr Narender Kumar

UAE

Not educated well

I think it is people’s right to smoke, due to the fact that most have had a less than ideal education system and follow ideas that drive them away from realising their true value. Such people think smoking is a trend and therefore, cannot see the danger in going ahead with these harmful habits.

From Mr Abu Harris

UAE

Stop the disease

It is high time to implement policies to stop such harmful habits that are the growing cause of a number of diseases. I hope, by implementing a ban, that individuals might be forced to leave these addictions behind.

From Mr Qasim Abdullah

Dubai

For our wellbeing

Individuals are not capable of deciding everything. It needs further insight into the problem. The authorities could prepare anti-smoking laws in favour of the general public’s wellbeing.

From Mr Tajamul Hussain Turi

UAE

