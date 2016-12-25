Facebook debate: Holiday blues or holiday cheer?

Forgetting your problems

I think celebrations can keep depression at bay. People feel so excited whenever there is a celebration. They somehow forget their problems or anything that makes them depressed for a while. It serves as a refreshment for the mind and body as well.

From Ms L. Gamboa

UAE

Depends on severity

I think that it depends on the level of depression we’re talking about. Severe chemical imbalances won’t be made better by a little Christmas cheer.

From Ms Kira Manning

UAE

Great things ahead

When you choose hope, nearly anything is possible. There are far better things in front of us than anything that we leave behind.

From Ms Donna White

Seattle, US

Staying busy

Depression is a kind of mental disease that requires a person to go through the proper consultations with a specialist who can give proper treatment or necessary guidelines. In general, I would say there are various activities that would help keep depression at bay, like involving yourself in outdoor sports, reading, excursions, social activities and gatherings, these activities most probably will help in reducing and keeping depression at bay.

From Mr Q. Abdullah

Dubai

Not celebrating

It’s just a matter of perspective on whether celebrations or holidays can help you feel better. I don’t celebrate holidays, so nothing changes.

From Ms Evelyn Pesquera

UAE

Facing our challenges

It is difficult to be totally free of depression, but one can lessen it by enjoying little pleasures of life in a true sense. Celebrations, rejoicing certain events, conducting family gatherings, meeting friends regularly and taking a break from break-neck mundane routines can bring a little sunshine and cheer. That said, one cannot be rejoicing or celebrating all the time. Facing our challenges with courage, taking unsavory incidents in your stride, having an optimistic attitude and doing reality checks can make life sustainable.

From Ms Jayashree Kulkarni

Abu Dhabi

Seeing others happy

I don’t think celebrations help at all. With a slight wink of a smile, seeing people laughing with loved ones and you’ll break down again.

From Mr Roland Chua

Abu Dhabi

Seeing families

I agree with Mr Roland Chua. When you are depressed and away from family, seeing other people happy and with their family is painful. It makes you feel more alone. I think for a lot of people, these holidays are just something to get over.

From Ms Charlotte Gaines

UAE

All temporary

Celebrations do help in keeping depression at bay, but on a temporary basis. When one comes back to reality, the cause of depression is still there. Celebrations bring smiles, but it is just superficial because hearts and minds are not at peace.

From Ms Syeda Ahmad

UAE

Editor’s note: Is there a debate topic that you feel strongly about? Something that you would like to see discussed in the community or requires resolution? Email us on readers@gulfnews.com. You can also post a comment on our Facebook page or tweet to us @GNReaders.