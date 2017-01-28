Facebook debate: Ethics of cancer treatments

It’s a patient’s right!

Allopathic doctors obviously do not believe in alternative medicine and, in most cases, will not advocate the use of those. But, it is a patient’s right to know of every option and this should be investigated by themselves, also. I feel doctors should lay out every option on the table and let the patient choose what treatment they deem fit. If a doctor doesn’t agree with their choice, he/she should clearly tell them about the consequences. Cancer patients go through a lot and any help would be good. While doctors might feel alternative medicine is unproven, they should respect the choice of patients. If they feel and are convinced that it might do more harm than good, then it should be told to the patient so that the patient is well aware of what they are doing and will not hold the doctor responsible.

From Ms Mahnaaz Shaikh

UAE

Risks are dangerous!

It is extremely dangerous and a severe crime in medical science and healthcare services and treatment to advise or administer any non-therapeutic drugs and medicines to cancer patients. No it should not be allowed!

From Mr Mohammad Zia Al Deen

UAE

If used responsibly…

How to prove that alternative medicine can prevent and cure a patient? It has actually shown signs of helping people with type II diabetes. According to diabetes.co.uk, a global diabetes community, lacking in certain minerals can influence blood sugar control, such as magnesium. Reversing mineral deficiencies, you must ask your doctor how to manage it. You must find out if alternative medicine is proven, if there is a protocol to follow and if the doctor is well versed in metabolic medicine. Alternative medicine is cheap, but it should be proven. Our body has its own doctor to cure our illnesses. This is the alternative medicine way.

From Mr Marlon Alaga

UAE

Bad experience

My neighbour tried using alternative medicine for cancer treatment. The cancer took over his whole body and he died a terrible death.

From Mr Eric Nickerson

UAE

Many don’t want to discuss

Today cancer is growing rapidly among women on a global level for various types. Some will be comfortable to discuss with others, but many won’t disclose their condition and the treatment they are undergoing with drugs. Only after completing the treatment and having the assurance from their doctors that their condition won’t relapse, then only will many share their experience.

From Mr K. Ragavan

Bengaluru, India

No guaranteed success

As long as a doctor doesn’t give false hope, I don’t see any problem in using alternative medicine. Some people just do this to get money. But, as an alternative, patients must be warned that this is just an alternative and you can’t guarantee any sort of success.

From Mr Chris Joseph Ochoa

UAE

Need a qualified doctor

There are other unproven medicines, but homeopathy isn’t one of them by my research. Homeopathy started in 1796 by Samuel Hahnemann in Germany, according to Britannica. Homeopathy is a proven medication and it’s recognised in Germany and the UK.

A homeopathic doctor should be properly qualified and with good practices and experience for cancer treatment. Not every homeopathic doctor can cure cancer because it’s more complicated than any other form of treatment. It’s also good to cure chronic diseases. A good homeopath doctor will refer his patient to allopathic doctors when he sees that his patient needs surgery. Last and most important point is that homeopathy is a less expensive treatment, but it seems to be made very expensive in the UAE.

From Ms Syeda Ahmad

UAE

